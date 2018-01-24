The Glen Cove City Council voted Tuesday to reappoint a Glen Cove law firm as counsel to the planning and zoning boards and shot down a proposal by Mayor Timothy Tenke to replace the firm with his own choice.

In another rebuke to the Democratic mayor, the five Republicans on the seven-member council defeated Tenke’s proposal to add an “emergency resolution” to the council agenda that, if approved, would have authorized Tenke “to seek and interview independent counsel for the Mayor’s Office.”

The council on Jan. 1 reappointed City Attorney Charles McQuair over Tenke’s objections, and Tenke said Tuesday that he doesn’t trust McQuair and wants his own legal counsel.

Tenke said in an interview after the meeting that one example of what he considers to be incorrect legal advice from McQuair was the city attorney’s assertion that GOP Councilman Kevin Maccarone had the right under city law to introduce a resolution reappointing Chase, Rathkopf and Chase LLP as counsel for the planning board and zoning board of appeals.

Tenke, a lawyer, said he interpreted city law as only allowing the mayor to make such a nomination, with the council having the power to confirm or vote down the nomination.

Tenke introduced a resolution hiring Uniondale-based Harris Beach PLLC for a monthly retainer fee of $2,500 and a $190-an-hour cost for litigation.

Harris Beach is the law firm of Keith Corbett, who represented Tenke in court hearings that led to his three-vote victory over incumbent Reginald Spinello in the November mayoral election.

Chase’s monthly retainer fee remains at $2,750, the same as last year, but the hourly litigation fee will increase 54 percent, from $195 an hour to $300 an hour. The firm’s John Chase, who has sat in at planning and zoning meetings for four years, did not respond to a phone call and email Tuesday on why the fee will increase so sharply.

Maccarone said “when you select an attorney, you’re not selecting an attorney based upon the best rate.” He said Chase is “an expert in the field” and that Harris Beach would need to spend time getting up to speed on issues facing the two boards.

Democratic Councilwoman Marsha Silverman opposed both resolutions and urged her council colleagues to hold a special meeting “to properly vet” all of the several firms that submitted proposals to serve as the boards’ counsel, rather than voting Tuesday.

The council voted 5-2 to retain Chase.

Republican Councilman Joseph Capobianco said the resolution on an independent counsel for the mayor did not qualify as an “emergency” measure to add at the last minute. He said questions about an independent counsel, including the cost to the city and more information on why Tenke cannot work well with McQuair, should be first discussed at a twice-monthly council work session, when council members typically talk about what will be voted on at the next council meeting.

Capobianco accused Tenke of making “totally defamatory” comments about McQuair by implying that the city attorney is not acting in the best interests of the city.

“I was elected to be mayor,” Tenke responded. “And I’m just asking for the tools to do the job the way I see fit. I’m being forced to keep people and to use people that I do not feel comfortable with.”