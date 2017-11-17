Glen Cove Mayor Reginald Spinello’s lead in his re-election bid narrowed Friday from 21 votes to 13, after the Nassau County Board of Elections counted 310 absentee and affidavit ballots.

The results won’t be finalized until after Thanksgiving. Attorneys for Spinello, an Independence Party member who also ran on the Republican line, and Timothy Tenke, a Democratic city councilman, challenged...