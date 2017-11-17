TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Spinello maintains slight lead over challenger in Glen Cove

Absentee, affidavit ballot count gives mayor a 13-vote edge, but results won’t be finalized until after Thanksgiving. Votes are also close in tight city council race.

Members of the Nassau County Board of Elections

Members of the Nassau County Board of Elections count absentee and affidavit ballots in the Glen Cove mayoral race. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By David Olson  david.olson@newsday.com
Glen Cove Mayor Reginald Spinello’s lead in his re-election bid narrowed Friday from 21 votes to 13, after the Nassau County Board of Elections counted 310 absentee and affidavit ballots.

The results won’t be finalized until after Thanksgiving. Attorneys for Spinello, an Independence Party member who also ran on the Republican line, and Timothy Tenke, a Democratic city councilman, challenged...

