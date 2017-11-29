TODAY'S PAPER
Judge clears path for new Glen Cove mayor, after 3 votes decide race

Councilman Timothy Tenke is on his way to

Councilman Timothy Tenke is on his way to being named mayor of Glen Cove, after a Nassau County Supreme Court judge rejected a request for a hand count of all ballots. Photo Credit: James Escher

By David Olson  david.olson@newsday.com
A state Supreme Court justice Wednesday cleared the way for Glen Cove City Councilman Timothy Tenke to become mayor with a three-vote victory margin.

State Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey S. Brown, who sits in Nassau, rejected a request by a Republican Party attorney for a hand count of all ballots and said the Nassau County Board of Elections could certify the results of the election, which Democrat Tenke won with 2,784 votes. Incumbent Reginald Spinello, an Independence Party member who also ran on the GOP line, received 2,781 votes.

“The bottom line is the voters’ voices were heard,” Tenke said in an interview at the Mineola courthouse where the ruling was handed down. “I’m very humbled by the results of this. I’m looking forward to continuing to serve the residents of Glen Cove, this time in the capacity as their mayor.”

Spinello said he hasn’t decided whether to seek another political office in the future.

“Right now I’m not even thinking about that,” he said late Wednesday afternoon. “Right now I will stay close to Glen Cove, because I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be at council meetings, and I’ll be asking questions, hard questions.”

