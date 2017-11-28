Glen Cove mayor’s race decided by 3 votes; recount ordered
Glen Cove Democratic City Councilman Timothy Tenke squeaked by incumbent Mayor Reginald Spinello by three votes during a counting of disputed ballots Tuesday afternoon at the Nassau County Board of Elections.
But attorneys for the Republican Party convinced Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey S. Brown of Nassau County to order a re-canvassing of 310 absentee and affidavit ballots. Brown scheduled...
