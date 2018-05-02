ALBANY — Republican State Sen. Tom Croci is expected to tell his Republican colleagues today he will not run for a third term this fall, a source with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday.

The development — which Croci had been hinting about for months — makes even more dicey for the GOP to maintain its one-seat hold the Senate majority in this fall’s elections. Croci would become the fourth veteran Republican senator to announce, within the last week, that he won’t run in November.

Croci, 45, disclosed his decision following months of mulling after telling Newsday in January he told he was undecided about seeking another term, showed only $2,028 in his campaign coffers and his top district aide Eric Hofmeister left in February for a job with Democratic County Steve Bellone.

His decision comes only weeks before Republicans are expected to formally designate candidates for the fall campaign and circulate petitions in June and early July to qualify the ballot.

It also heightens GOP fears for the future because a group of eight breakaway Democratic senators last month agreed to end a coalition with Republicans and reunite with the Democratic caucus. Currently, Republicans hold a 32-31 Senate edge and that, only because Brooklyn Democrat Simcha Felder will continue to caucus with GOP senators.

Some also speculate that Croci’s decision might spur other potential retirements including another Long Island GOP state senator, Carl Marcellino, 75, of Syosset. Democrat Steve Stern last month easily won the 10th district Assembly seat, formerly held by new Republican Huntington Supervisor Chad Lupinacci, which is also part of Marcellino’s Senate district.

Leading contenders for the GOP nomination for Croci’s seat include Assemblymen Andrew Garbarino of Bayport and Dean Murray of East Patchogue as well as Brookhaven Councilman Neil Foley of Blue Point and Islip Town board member Trish Bergin Weichbrodt. Some handicappers give Garbarino the edge, because seats is now held by an Islip Republican and the clout of Garbarino’s father, William Garbarino, Islip GOP chairman.

Suffolk Democratic Chairman Richard Schaffer, meanwhile, says he is backing Darrin Green of Central Islip, 52, a 23 year Nassau corrections officer, who if elected would become the first African-American from Long Island to be elected to the state senate.

The Third Senate District runs along the South Shore with 55 percent of the vote in Brookhaven and 45 percent in Islip border. Democrats have an edge in enrollment with 64,333 voters to Republicans 56,360, with 47,183 unaligned to any political party.

Croci is the fourth Long Island based GOP state senator to exit in the last 12 years even though his re-election was virtually assured. He was once groomed to be part of a new generation of once called the Long Island nine, a solid suburban block of GOP senators, as other senators aged out. He replaced Lee Zeldin, who left the senate after winning a Congress seat in 2015. Earlier, Nassau State Sen. Charles Fuschillo Jr. exited in 2014 after 16 years and Michael Balboni left in 2006 after nearly a decade in office.

Since then, the seat of ex- Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, convicted on federal corruption charges but awaiting a retrial, has gone to Democrat Todd Kaminsky of Long Beach while Fuschillo’s old seat went to the son of ex-Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, now embroiled in an ongoing federal corruption trial of his own. His son Michael, a freshman senator lost to Democrat John Brook in 2016.

Croci, a one-time aide to Zeldin, won election as Islip Supervisor in 2011, but became embroiled in his own battles over taxes and appointment s with GOP town board and then Republican town leader Frank Tantone. Croci left in midterm, to serve as a Navy reservist in Afghanistan but came back in time to rescue the party by stepping into the 2014 State Senate race at the least minute. He replaced Conservative town board member Anthony Senft, who was mired in scandal over the illegal dumping at Roberto Clemente Park.

Croci also had problems dealing with leadership in Albany, once stalling weary senators for three hours during a marathon 17 hour budget session because of his reluctance to vote over a minimum wage hike in return for more school aid. More recently, several sources say Croci was upset the new budget did not include money for local sewers, though some say the issue may still be dealt with in the remainder of the session.

Navy documents also disclosed that Croci voluntarily sought deployment a reservist while supervisor, Croci disputed the story saying Navy officials encouraged him to deploy. He was also involved in a lawsuit with his aunt, philanthropist Adele Smithers, where a court evaluator found Croci “took advantage” of her for financial gain but the two later settled the case.