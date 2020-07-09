Stony Brook University scientist Nancy Goroff won the 1st Congressional District Democratic primary Thursday, defeating former party nominee Perry Gershon and setting up a contest against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, a strong ally of President Donald Trump, officials said Thursday.

Goroff, 52, of Stony Brook, chaired the university’s chemistry department until taking a leave of absence to campaign last year. The first-time candidate seeks to be Congress’ first female scientist with a PhD.

Goroff won by about 800 votes, according to the county Board of Elections. On primary night, Goroff trailed 164 votes behind Gershon, who ran against Zeldin (R-Shirley) in a highly-watched contest in 2018.

After a tally of absentee ballots completed Thursday morning, Goroff had 12,899 total votes to Gershon’s 12,107, according to elections results that have yet to be certified, Democratic elections commissioner Anita Katz said. Suffolk County Legis. Bridget Fleming had 9,630 votes and business consultant Gregory John Fischer had 451, Katz said.

Goroff spent $1.6 million on her campaign, outspending her Democratic opponents, records show. She raised $1.35 million in contributions and lent the campaign $1 million from personal funds, according to federal financial disclosure forms as of June 3. Gershon, who raised $1.1 million, spent $979,000, records show.

But Zeldin’s war chest is more than double Goroff’s after he raised $3.6 million, records show. He has over $2 million in cash on hand while Goroff has $758,162, records show.

