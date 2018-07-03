Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo joined state officials on Tuesday to announce four projects aimed at creating a walkable and transit-oriented downtown in Hicksville.

The plans include spending $3.5 million to build a new drive entrance to the hamlet's Long Island Rail Road; $2.6 million to create open space; $2.5 million for a new pedestrian walkway to connect the station to Jerusalem Avenue; and $1 million for a mixed-use development that includes 200 residential units near the train station, said Howard Zemsky, president and chief executive of Empire State Development, the state’s chief economic development agency.

The projects will use a $10 million state grant Cuomo announced last August.

Inside the Hicksville Community Center, Cuomo called the plans "a model for the future" that will help keep young people on Long Island.

"They don't want to do the commute. They don't want the big backyard and to cut the grass," Cuomo said. "They want to be able to walk to shops and restaurants."