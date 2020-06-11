TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
68° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

1st congressional district

By Laura Figueroa Hernandez laura.figueroa@newsday.com
Print

GREGORY-JOHN FISCHER

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Fischer, 63, of Calverton, is a registered Democrat who identifies as a Libertarian. He ran unsuccessfully for Suffolk County executive as a Libertarian last year. In 2018 and 2016 he ran for the state Senate losing to Republican incumbent Rep. Kenneth LaValle both times. Fischer received his bachelor’s degree from SUNY New Paltz, a master’s in business administration from the University at Albany and an associate degree from the City University of New York. He works as a consultant for businesses and nonprofits.

ISSUES: Fischer is calling for the federal decriminalization of marijuana. He argues on his campaign website that coronavirus patients should be treated with vitamin C delivered via intravenous, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently stating there are no federally approved therapeutics or drugs to prevent or treat COVID-19. Fischer has said addressing environmental issues “is beyond the reach of treaties” and multinational agreements. He states his campaign is focused on promoting peace, prosperity and wellness.

By Laura Figueroa Hernandez laura.figueroa@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A person fills out a ballot during primary Early voting begins Saturday for primary election
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, speaking Thursday from Albany, Cuomo: Localities can reopen playgrounds and pools
Social worker Erin Wirth, seen outside the Beacon Babylon making telehealth part of permanent substance abuse treatment
Oyster Bay town supervisor Joseph Saladino said Amazon's Amazon plans warehouse for Cerro Wire site
For the six days ending June 9, three COVID-19 numbers down, but minority communities still affected
Jia Ling Hu of Franklin Square gets his Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search