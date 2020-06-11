1st congressional district

GREGORY-JOHN FISCHER

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Fischer, 63, of Calverton, is a registered Democrat who identifies as a Libertarian. He ran unsuccessfully for Suffolk County executive as a Libertarian last year. In 2018 and 2016 he ran for the state Senate losing to Republican incumbent Rep. Kenneth LaValle both times. Fischer received his bachelor’s degree from SUNY New Paltz, a master’s in business administration from the University at Albany and an associate degree from the City University of New York. He works as a consultant for businesses and nonprofits.

ISSUES: Fischer is calling for the federal decriminalization of marijuana. He argues on his campaign website that coronavirus patients should be treated with vitamin C delivered via intravenous, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently stating there are no federally approved therapeutics or drugs to prevent or treat COVID-19. Fischer has said addressing environmental issues “is beyond the reach of treaties” and multinational agreements. He states his campaign is focused on promoting peace, prosperity and wellness.