Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) on Tuesday called for a Senate vote on bipartisan gun control Iegislation following mass shootings in Ohio and Texas this weekend

“We’re saying to leader McConnell, ‘Do the right thing, gavel the Senate into emergency session so we can take action," said Schumer, referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

If passed, the bill — House Resolution 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 — would require background checks for most gun purchases. Firearms dealers would have to wait at least 10 days for background checks to clear before a sale can be completed. Current legislation allows sellers to wait just three days after the background check is complete.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill in February, but it was blocked from moving forward in the Senate by McConnell.

Democratic lawmakers across the country have called on McConnell to resume the legislative session and take action on the resolution after more than 30 lives were claimed by gun violence in Texas and Ohio over the weekend.

“If anything good can come from the horrible tragedies of this weekend it's that we get this legislation passed," King said.