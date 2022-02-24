Leaders of three Long Island Native American tribes were on hand as Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was welcomed to the region earlier this month in an event one tribal leader called "historic."

The welcome ceremony for the nation’s first Native American Cabinet secretary featured intertribal music and dance and a gift of wampum jewelry made on the Poospatuck reservation by members of the Unkechaug Nation. She also received the book, The Montaukett Indians of Eastern Long Island, by John Strong.

Haaland had been on Long Island earlier in the day to attend a ground-breaking event for the South Shore Wind Farm.

Sandi Brewster-Walker, a historian who helped plan the event as executive director of the Montaukett Nation, said, "Secretary Haaland was visiting our National Seashore, and we had the opportunity to welcome her. This is so historic for us."

The Montauketts, who have been working with New York state to re-establish their state recognition, claim the western end of Fire Island as part of their aboriginal tribal homeland. The Unkechaug’s view the East End of the Island similarly, she said.

Unkechaug Chief Harry Wallace said that in addition to greeting Haaland, the native leaders "let her know we’re still here, it’s still our territory and we still care about protection of our lands and our home and our people. And we wanted to welcome her in our way with prayer and song, and gave her a gift that represented that represents the people of Long Island."

Haaland was given a gift of wampum by Wallace and Lydia Chavez, who operate Wampum Magic on the Poospatuck Reservation, said Wallace.

Others in attendance included Shinnecock Indian Nation chairman Bryan Polite, Shinnecock vice chairman Lance Gumbs and Montaukett sachem Robert Pharaoh.

Dance was performed by the Montaukett Women’s Circle Dancers and music was by the Young Blood Singers.

Melissa Schwartz, a spokeswoman for Haaland, said, "The Secretary is always grateful to have the opportunity to meet with tribal leaders on Interior's work to strengthen Indian Country and honor the nation-to-nation relationship.