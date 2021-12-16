Rodney Harrison, the nominee for Suffolk County Police Commissioner, told county lawmakers Thursday he would seek to use some NYPD strategies to reduce gun violence and handle emergency calls involving mental health crises, while focusing on reforming the county department.

Harrison, the NYPD’s outgoing chief of department, outlined his plans for commanding the nation’s 13th-largest police force before a legislative panel that voted Thursday to approve his appointment.

Harrison, 52, said if confirmed he would create a team to oversee implementation of a county police reform plan and introduction of bodyworn cameras.

Harrison said he also would ensure that the police Internal Affairs Bureau, which probes allegations of officer misconduct and wrongdoing, reports to him directly.

"I've always been a man of integrity. I think it's very important for me to be given this opportunity," Harrison told the Suffolk County Legislature's public safety committee.

"I'm really looking forward to making sure that [if] there are any issues in Suffolk County … they’re cleaned up right away," Harrison said.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced Harrison's nomination on Monday.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Harrison, the first person in NYPD history to rise from cadet to chief of department, would succeed former Commissioner Geraldine Hart, who resigned in May to head security at Hofstra University.

Harrison also would become the first person of color to lead the Suffolk Police Department.

The county legislature is expected to vote on his nomination on Tuesday.

Public safety committee members questioned Harrison for 90 minutes on Thursday.

Panel members noted a U.S. Department of Justice Consent Decree requiring the Suffolk Police department to diversify its ranks after complaints about officers' treatment of Latino residents.

Lawmakers acknowledged the department has helped reduce MS-13 gang violence, and has worked to stanch gun violence.

But committee members also noted the department has been plagued by allegations of corruption and abuse.

Some referred to the case of former Chief of Department James Burke, who pleaded guilty in 2016 to violating the rights of a suspect he assaulted in a police precinct and to orchestrating a cover-up.

"If you become the commissioner, you’re certainly inheriting a department that has a lot of sources of pride and a lot of challenges for the future," Legis. Bridget Fleming (D-Noyack) said.

Harrison highlighted his experience with the NYPD and said he helped reduce gun violence as chief of department.

He said he would provide more resources to Suffolk police precincts where shootings are occurring, investigate where illegal guns are coming from and work to broker cease-fire agreements between gangs.

Harrison said the department also must make full use of bodyworn cameras.

Bellone and the county Police Benevolent Association agreed this month to have 1,600 officers wear the devices, which record interactions between police and the public.

"The worst thing that can happen is we give out bodyworn cameras and now it becomes a paperweight," Harrison said.

Harrison, of Baldwin, also said he would like to have social workers and paramedics respond to some 911 calls involving mental health incidents, as they do in a New York City pilot program.

Suffolk diverts 911 calls for mental health issues to a crisis hotline operated by the Family Service League.

Harrison said he would seek to increase COVID-19 testing of department members instead of requiring them to be vaccinated.

Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga), a former Suffolk County police detective, asked how Harrison would deal with the county’s politically powerful Police Benevolent Association.

Trotta has argued the PBA is compelling police officers to pay union dues that are used to fund political campaigns.

"I have no doubt in my mind that you can run this department and get crime down and do an excellent job," Trotta said. "But do you have the fortitude to deal with this?"

Harrison replied: "I’ve done it right my whole career. I’m going to do what needs to be done to make sure it’s a clean police department."

Suffolk PBA president Noel DiGerolamo told Newsday Trotta's "outrageous claims are so egregious, I will not dignify it with a response."