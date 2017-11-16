TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 51° Good Evening
Few Clouds 51° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

New Hempstead supervisor needs a coalition to lead, experts say

In a GOP stronghold, Democratic Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen must navigate a town board that had largely supported her opponent.

Incoming Democratic Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen

Incoming Democratic Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Stefanie Dazio and John Asbury  stefanie.dazio@newsday.com, john.asbury@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

On a governing board with seven members, the magic number is four.

Less than two weeks after Democrat Laura Gillen’s unexpected victory in the Hempstead Town supervisor’s race, experts are wondering if she’ll be able to reach a majority on the mostly Republican board once she takes office Jan. 2.

“For her to govern, she has to be able to get enough votes,” said Michael Dawidziak, a Bohemia...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The jury deliberating the fate of Norman Seabrook, Judge declares mistrial in Seabrook bribery trial
Professional Physical Therapy's clinic in Hauppauge, one Physical therapy business to add 60 jobs on LI
Neville Myrie, 71, was last seen on Leslie Officials: Alert for missing LI man canceled
Steven Dubb, one of the partners seeking to 24 condominiums proposed at Hamptons inn
Gregory Remy of Brentwood, second from right, meets Long Island job growth slows sharply
Kevin McAndrew, a Cameron Engineering partner, presents the Board: Firm's plan must await impact statement