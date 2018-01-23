The Hempstead Town Board is to vote Tuesday on 25 personnel moves — 18 of which are raises for employees who work directly for council members.

All 18 raises are for employees who work for the board’s GOP majority — at least two of whom received previous raises as recently as November and December, according to town board resolutions.

The town board voted earlier this month to consolidate most of the employees into majority and minority staffing pools. Each town board member now has $75,000 to pay for an aide or secretary who reports to him or her; the remaining staff members are shared among the town board majority or minority. Previously, they all had worked directly for a town board member.

Five staffers who worked for Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby, a Democrat who usually aligned with former Supervisor Anthony Santino, received raises in December during Santino’s last meeting. Those raises were between $2,000 and $8,000 above their 2016 salaries.

Other proposed personnel moves for Tuesday include the hiring of new town Supervisor Laura Gillen’s former campaign manager, Hunter Gross, as a confidential assistant to the town clerk at a $60,000 salary, the resolutions show.

The board is also to vote to appoint Joseph Davenport, a new $167,500 executive assistant to Gillen, as the secretary to the Joint Village-Town Aircraft Noise Abatement Committee for an additional $12,000. Santino’s former secretary, Roseann Scandiffio, previously held the secretary post at the abatement committee for the same amount of money. She was transferred last month to the town attorney’s office.

Doreen Ferretti, niece of Nassau GOP chairman Joseph Mondello and mother of Nassau Legis. John Ferretti Jr., is to get a $3,000 pay bump to $93,090, according to the resolutions.

The board is also to vote Tuesday to schedule a public hearing next month on possibly repealing an outside income cap for councilmembers that was passed during Santino’s tenure.

The $125,000 cap is part of a larger ethics reform package that was passed 4-3 in September following a rancorous, hourslong town board meeting. Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney and Councilmen Bruce Blakeman and Ed Ambrosino, all lawyers, voted against the entire package.

Town board members make $71,000 for their part-time positions.

Right before the September vote, Santino offered an alternative to the cap, where town board members could instead participate in a “full disclosure” provision. That measure also passed 4-3.

The public hearing on the repeal would be Feb. 6 if Tuesday’s vote passes.