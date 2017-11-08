The first Democratic supervisor in Hempstead Town in more than 100 years was elected in a surprise victory Tuesday night, upending the GOP’s power base on Long Island.

Laura Gillen, an attorney from Rockville Centre, won by more than 2,200 votes over GOP incumbent Anthony Santino, according to unofficial results.

Gillen, still celebrating her victory at the Inn at New Hyde Park with other Democrats, acknowledged early Wednesday morning that her win was likely as much of a vote for her as against Santino.

Hempstead Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen

“I think it was a little bit of both,” she said.

For months, infighting between Santino and fellow Republican Town Board members Erin King Sweeney and Bruce Blakeman have spilled over the dais and into public view at board meetings — an angry Blakeman even crossed party lines to endorse Gillen last month.

Accusations of alleged nepotism and cronyism have dogged Santino’s administration as he sought to post a victory similar to his 2015 race, where he beat the Democratic challenger 60 percent to 40 percent.

Santino had not publicly conceded the race as of Wednesday morning. This is the first time he will not be a member of the town board since his election as a councilman in 1993. His campaign spokesman, Matt Coleman, did not offer comment on Wednesday.

Gillen won 80,214 votes, or 50.69 percent, to Santino’s 77,946 votes, according to unofficial results from the Nassau County Board of Elections. Voters in the center of the town, such as Hempstead Village, Baldwin and Freeport, went for Gillen. Santino mostly captured the vote on the edges of town, in areas like Levittown, Seaford and the Five Towns, though Gillen won votes along western communities such as Elmont and Valley Stream.

Michael Dawidziak, a Long Island political consultant who works mostly with Republicans, called the upset “the shocker of the night” in an interview Wednesday.

“I don’t think anybody in their wildest dreams could imagine the Republican Party losing Hempstead,” he said. “This is a big power shift, this is huge.”

Gillen and the other Democrats — including incoming County Executive Laura Curran and Hempstead Town clerk-elect Sylvia Cabana, who beat GOP incumbent Nasrin Ahmad — are scheduled to hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon in Mineola to celebrate their victories.

Gillen now joins a divided town board. Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby, previously the sole Democrat, has publicly supported Santino in recent weeks at town meetings and town-sponsored news conferences, though she did not officially endorse him.

Councilmen Anthony D’Esposito and Dennis Dunne Sr., both Republicans who won their elections on Tuesday, have been Santino’s stalwarts on the town board.

Councilman Edward Ambrosino, also a Republican, is facing federal charges of income-tax invasion and wire fraud. And while Blakeman and King Sweeney have supported Gillen as part of their opposition to Santino, they have supported the rest of the GOP ticket.

“I look forward to working with Supervisor-elect Gillen on the Town Board,” King Sweeney said in a statement early Wednesday morning. “As a proud Republican, I look forward to working to rebuilding the party and restoring it to its true principles and firmly rejecting the misguided politics of intimidation and ego.”