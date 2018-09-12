Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will headline a Manhattan fundraiser tonight on behalf of five Democratic female congressional candidates, including Liuba Grechen Shirley, who is challenging veteran Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford).

According to the invitation, the event, organized by the Arena Candidate PAC House Victory Fund, also will raise funds for first-time congressional candidates Gina Ortiz Jones of Texas; Haley Stevens of Michigan; Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico; and Lauren Underwood of Illinois.

The fundraiser will be hosted by Lauren Santo Domingo, an online fashion retailer. Tickets start at $5,000, but there are limited tickets for $1,000.

Grechen Shirley's campaign, in an email blast to supporters, wrote: “Few have done more to trailblaze for women in public office than Hillary Rodham Clinton. It is my honor to invite you personally to a fundraiser in NYC celebrating our campaign along with four other incredible women running for Congress, with our very special guest, Hillary Clinton.”

King, in an interview, said he wouldn't hold Clinton's appearance against his "longtime friend." The two served as part of New York's congressional delegation when Clinton was New York's junior U.S. senator from 2001 until 2009.

“Hillary is a longtime friend, but she has to do what she has to do," said King. "I have no problem with that.”

He said he and Clinton have had “a pretty cordial friendship over the years” and that she was “first to call me after my mother [Ethel] died” in 2007. He recalled that when Bill Clinton was president, the White House, in 1998, set up a private reception for members of the King family as part of a presidential trip to Ireland that included ten of King's cousins, and Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern.