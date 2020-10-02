Breaking: Trump, Melania have COVID

President Donald Trump announced in a tweet at 12:54 a.m. Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news came hours after Trump announced he and the first lady had begun a "quarantine process" after the president's close aide Hope Hicks tested positive. Like with much else, the word came down in a tweet.

"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!" he wrote.

There have been other White House coronaviruses cases, but none of those affected are as constantly by his side as Hicks. She traveled with him multiple times this week, including aboard Marine One, the presidential helicopter, and Air Force One to Minnesota for his campaign rally on Wednesday night. People close to Hicks told Bloomberg News that the 31-year-old was experiencing symptoms. She felt poorly on Wednesday and tested positive Thursday.

Like her boss and many others in the West Wing, she took a casual approach to mask-wearing despite government guidelines. She was seen maskless Tuesday while riding in a staff van with White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, campaign adviser Jason Miller and others, according to the Bloomberg report.

Two nights before entering quarantine, Trump mocked Biden on the debate stage for his adherence to the protocols to curb spread of the virus. "He could be speaking 200 feet away from — and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen," Trump said. He repeatedly insists the end to the pandemic that has killed almost 208,000 Americans is in sight.

Trump suggested while phoning in to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday night that Hicks could have gotten the disease from soldiers and law enforcement officials who he said want to hug and thank her for her work on his behalf.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

War over voting takes turn for wurst

Republicans fear a big turnout in Democratic cities could bury Trump's reelection hopes, and their battle to prevent it has taken some strange turns.

In Wisconsin, state GOP chairman Andrew Hitt warned the Milwaukee Election Commission not to allow players from the Bucks and Brewers or the baseball team's Famous Racing Sausages mascots appear at early-voting events at local sports venues. A Democratic election lawyer said it is not illegal electioneering if the players and mascots are not campaigning for a specific candidate. The GOP intent, charged Michael Maistelman, was for fewer voters to show up.

Polls show Joe Biden nipping on Trump's heels in Texas, the nation's second-biggest electoral vote. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on Thursday that effectively could make it harder to vote in Democratic-leaning urban areas.

Abbott said that as of Friday, each county can keep up just one satellite location open for drop-offs of early ballots. Harris County — an area bigger than Rhode Island with a population of 4.7 million — had planned to have a dozen such locations. Abbott, a Trump ally, said he issued the order to enhance ballot security and "stop attempts at illegal voting." Lina Hidalgo, the Democratic Harris County judge, a position similar to county executive, said "this isn’t security, it’s suppression."

Around the country, the Trump campaign is pursuing an unusually aggressive, hyperlocal legal strategy to contest election procedures county by county across battleground states, The Associated Press reports. When the campaign took issue with a new rule on processing some votes in North Carolina, it didn’t just complain to the state Board of Elections or sue. It wrote to some of the state’s 100 local election offices and told them to defy the rule.

Election experts and lawyers say the GOP efforts demonstrate a new willingness to fight and amplify relatively minor, even legally dubious issues, such as nine discarded ballots in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. That was found to be a mistake by a temporary worker who was fired, but Trump, alerted by the Justice Department, seized on the incident to include it in his scattershot, unfounded claims of massive fraud. Trump also made false claims about poll watchers being blocked in Philadelphia. Election lawyers said that under state law, those volunteers had no right to be in an elections office where someone is registering to vote, applying for a mail-in ballot or filling one out.

Meanwhile, two right-wing dirty tricksters with a record of promoting hoaxes were charged with felonies in Michigan on accusations of making tens of thousands of intimidating robocalls aimed to dissuade residents in Detroit and other U.S. cities from voting by mail. The recordings from Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman falsely said that mail balloting would put voter names in databases that could lead to arrests on old warrants, debt collection and forced vaccinations, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Is violent right so wrong?

Trump made clear during the Tuesday debate that he wasn't on board with FBI Director Christopher Wray's assessment pinning larger blame for political violence on the extreme right, not the left. Now NBC News reports it has obtained internal Department of Homeland Security documents showing how far sympathy with killers on the right could go.

The talking points directed law enforcement officials to make public comments sympathetic to Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager facing murder charges in the shooting death of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the wounding of a third. The officials were to say the 17-year-old, who traveled to Kenosha with an AR-15, "took his rifle to the scene of the rioting to help defend small business owners."

Four former DHS officials, two of whom worked for Republican administrations, told NBC it was unusual for law enforcement officials to be instructed to weigh in on a case involving a particular group or individual before investigations had concluded. Trump has expressed sympathy for Rittenhouse, saying it appeared that the defendant was "trying to get away from them," referring to the protesters he is accused of having fatally shot.

Putin's playbook

Two of Trump's former national security advisers said Thursday his election rhetoric has taken a dangerous turn.

Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster said Trump is "aiding and abetting" Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to sow doubt about the American electoral system. "This sustained campaign of disruption, disinformation and denial is aided by any leader who doesn’t acknowledge it," he said on MSNBC.

McMaster also said that Trump "missed an opportunity" to condemn white nationalism during the presidential debate Tuesday night. "It should be super easy to condemn white supremacists."

John Bolton, who succeeded McMaster, had an explanation why Trump doesn't. "He doesn’t see it as being in his political interest," Bolton said on CNN. Even when he eventually does, "he’s getting the benefit out of the ambiguity during the interim and he knows it. He does this all the time."

Bolton also voiced alarm at Trump's "stand back, stand by" message to the violence-bent Proud Boys group. "I took that to mean, just back off for now. But to put it a different way, keep your powder dry," said Bolton. "I thought it was a real threat, and I think he knew exactly what he meant."

Janison: Inside agitator

Provocateurs prod others to take what might be risky or transgressive action. Presidents, on the other hand, are supposed to represent lawful authority. But Trump chooses to be provocateur-in-chief, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

He hones this role as polls show him trailing in the election. How his loaded words may drive the nation in the weeks ahead remains to be seen.

Calling, as his campaign does, for an "army" of "able-bodied" volunteers to "go into the polls" and "watch very carefully" as a "rigged election" unfolds sounds like an appeal for intimidation on his behalf. If anybody on either side of the blue-red divide crosses a legal line, or does something crazy, rest assured Trump will never accept responsibility for inciting it, like when a self-described Trump superfan, Cesar Sayoc, sent mail bombs in 2018 to Democrats and institutions Trump had attacked.

Trump's provocations against state health authorities and federal experts began before the most recent Black Lives Matter protests. He stoked doubt about masks to curb spreading the coronavirus and agitated against local and state decisions on when and how to reopen businesses and schools. Critics say Trump's undermining of civic information helps worsen the pandemic.

Trump's unfairness doctrine

Portraying himself as a victorious victim, Trump complained about plans being made by the presidential debate commission to adjust its rules for the next debates after his persistent interruptions of Biden and moderator Chris Wallace caused chaos in the first encounter.

"Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time?" Trump tweeted. (Reputable polls by Politico/Morning Consult, CNBC/Change Research and CNN found Biden won.)

On a conference call with reporters, campaign communications strategist Jason Miller said, "There shouldn’t be any changes. We don’t want any changes" but there was no ultimatum that Trump would not attend if changes were made. Still, campaign manager Bill Stepien lambasted members of the bipartisan commission members "partisan, anti-Trump" and Miller called them "permanent swamp monsters."

Biden said he’ll participate in the next debate on Oct. 15, which will be a town hall format.

"I think it’s appropriate that when a person, a constituent, someone considering how they’re going to vote this year, when they ask a question," the candidate "gets an opportunity to answer it fully," Biden said.

Melania's secret war on Christmas

Melania Trump was taped without her knowledge two years ago by friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. The ex-friend, ex-aide shared the conversations on Thursday night with CNN, revealing a foul-mouthed first lady exasperated with such tasks as White House Christmas decorations and appeals that she soften her husband's policy to separate migrant families at the southern border.

The excerpt on migrants: "And then they say, 'Oh, what about the children that, they were separated?' Give me a [expletive] break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that? ... I was trying to get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn't have a chance. It needs to go through the process and through the law."

As for making plans to deck the White House halls in advance of the Yuletide season, Melania wasn't very merry: "I'm working like a — my ass off at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a [expletive] about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right?"

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest pandemic developments from Long Island and beyond by Newsday's reporting staff, written by Lisa L. Colangelo. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

What else is happening: