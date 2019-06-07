Immigrants press senators on driver's license bill

More than 100 immigrant advocates gathered Friday in Hauppauge in a last ditch effort to get Long Island’s six Democratic state senators to back egislation to make immigrants in the country illegally eligible for driver’s licenses.

“There’s no support from our representatives. We feel limited from picking up our children from school and going to work without fear or having a good job,” said Dulce Rojas, senior community organizer with SEPA Mujer, a Patchogue-based group advocating for the rights of Latinas.

“Access to standard driver’s licenses will be a benefit for public safety and also economic -- but more than that it is a necessity," Rojas said. "There are people who have been driving with fear for more than 20 years.”

The rally began in front of the state Department of Motor Vehicles building in Hauppauge, and a smaller group visited state Sen. Monica Martinez’s office located in the same complex. Participants included religious leaders and labor union heads.

The state legislation would give about 265,000 people in the U.S. illegally the chance to get New York driver's licenses. The measure this week advanced in the state Assembly but faces uncertainty in the Senate with two weeks left in the legislative session.

On Wednesday, state and Nassau County Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs warned that if Long Island’s Democratic senators were to back such a “far progressive” measure, the party could lose its Senate majority, won only eight months ago.

Supporters of the "Green Light" bill say giving people in the country illegally the ability to obtain driver’s licenses will boost road safety because the drivers will have to take driving exams and buy vehicle insurance.

Backers said the legislation will reduce the drivers' fears of deportation and provide economic benefits to local communities.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We have to talk about what this means to U.S. citizens -- what this means to the community as a whole,” said state Assemb. Phil Ramos (D-Brentwood), the only elected who attended the Hauppauge rally.

He said, “ ... immigrants being able to move from one town to another means they are going to be spending money all over the place, not just in one area. That stimulates the economy. I can stand here and list over 20 reasons why we should do it.”