The Democrats’ plan to protect the Dreamers would have protected 690,000 young immigrants now covered by DACA from deportation. Now President Donald Trump is ready to go bigger.

The White House said Thursday its immigration plan would provide a path to eventual citizenship for 1.8 million of those here illegally, including hundreds of thousands who were eligible for the Obama-era DACA program but never applied.

In return, Trump wants dramatic restrictions on legal immigration going forward. That would include elimination of the visa lottery and limiting sponsorship of family members to spouses and children.

He is demanding a $25 billion trust fund for Mexican border security, including a wall. Immigration advocates denounced that as a “ransom” for the Dreamers and are expected to pressure Democrats to reject the plan.

But by offering a plan that includes citizenship — a big step beyond what he’s been willing to accept before — Trump also is drawing the wrath of hard-liners who favor mass deportations of immigrants in this country illegally. The right-wing Breitbart news site gave him a nickname: “Amnesty Don.”

Fire Mueller? He tried

Trump ordered the firing last June of special counsel Robert Mueller, but ultimately backed down after White House counsel Donald McGahn threatened to resign rather than carry out the directive, The New York Times reported.

Trump argued the special counsel had conflicts of interest, including a dispute over fees from when Mueller was a member of a Trump golf club in Virginia.

McGahn maintained that firing Mueller would have a catastrophic effect on Trump’s presidency and raise more questions about whether the White House was trying to obstruct the Russia investigation.

Spinning the globe

Trump adjusted his populist disdain for “globalist elites” on his first day at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

“When I decided to come to Davos, I didn’t think in terms of elitists or globalists, I thought in terms of lots of people who want to invest lots of money and they’re all coming back to the United States.” Trump told CNBC.

In advance of his speech Friday, Trump met with British Prime Minister Theresa May, calling accounts of strains between them a “false rumor.” It’s not false — Trump has irritated British leaders with his comments after terrorism attacks and by retweeting a far-right U.K. group’s anti-Muslim videos.

U.S. and British officials are working on arranging a long-delayed visit by Trump to Britain later this year.

What in the world

Critics, including former top U.S. diplomats, have seen little consistency and much contradiction in the talk, tweets and actions that make up Trump’s foreign policy.

The president’s defenders say the mark of his foreign policy has been strength, resolve and finally leading from the front. Newsday’s Emily Ngo looks back on the first year of America’s place in the world under Trump and where it may be heading.

Janison: Singing the blue

Trump-trashing is seen as good blue-state politics by New York Democrats, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

Mayor Bill de Blasio outdid Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo this week by going to Washington and then announcing he wouldn’t attend a White House meeting as a protest against “racist” immigration policies.

Cuomo has raged against Trump/GOP rule in Washington as “a government of zealots and ideologues.”

For Chuck Schumer as Senate minority leader, tangling with Trump is part of the job description. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand attained the badge of a Trump antagonist when he personally insulted her on Twitter.

Delete two conspiracy theories

The Justice Department said it found a way using “forensic tools” to recover missing text messages from two FBI officials whose 2016 exchanges criticizing Trump fueled complaints by the president and his allies about bias in the bureau.

The initial disappearance, blamed by Justice on a technical glitch that affected thousands of phones, spawned speculation of a sinister plot.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) backed down from his claim that one of the texts between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page revealed existence of an anti-Trump “secret society” within the FBI. It turned out to be an apparent joke referring to a gag gift.

But House Intelligence Committee Republicans on Thursday moved ahead on a plan to make public their secret memo that they say shows FBI and Justice abuses of spying power against Trump — an attack Schumer called “delusional.” See Tom Brune’s story for Newsday.

Oprah and out?

Oprah Winfrey said in an interview with InStyle magazine that she wasn’t interested in running for president. “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. ... I don’t have the DNA for it,” the TV and entertainment mogul said.

The interview, published online Thursday, was conducted three weeks before her speech at the Golden Globe awards on overcoming injustice set off a groundswell of “Oprah 2020” excitement.

