An amateur, on-scene video that raced around the Web last week showed a beefy Customs and Border Patrol agent slowly approaching each person waiting in line at a bus station.

He asks them, one at a time, if they are citizens. When the response seems to be in the affirmative, he moves on.

He paces in the green uniform, weapon visible on his belt. His manner seems calmly businesslike, mildly pleasant. We don’t hear the exact words but his approach causes one woman to open her bag, search it and display something. He nods, says something, moves on. A tall guy at the back of the line chats with him and both come from the exchange laughing a bit.

The border cop approaches a woman taking the video.

“How are you doing today,” he says.

“Good. How are you,” she says.

“Are you a citizen of the United States?”

“I don’t have to answer that.”

His face changes just a bit.

“Have a nice day,” he says quickly, and moves on.

Interesting exercise.

On her Twitter account, Cynthia Nixon, who is challenging Andrew M. Cuomo to be the Democratic candidate for New York’s governor, posted the video, identified as being recorded in the Syracuse bus station.

Nixon says the agent is “intimidating people as they get on their buses and trains.” That’s her interpretation.

This kind of federal questioning has been going on, more or less, for at least a decade in places within 100 miles of the Canadian border. As civil liberties advocates warned 10 years ago, permanent residents are required to keep their resident alien identification card, or green card, with them at all times.

But as President Donald Trump keeps bellowing about the threat of illegal immigration, these kinds of videos go quickly viral in reaction. Anti-Trumpers post them, giving the authorities little or no benefit of the doubt as to what they mean.

Never mind that President Barack Obama’s administration deported people by the millions. We are now dealing with something more visceral and more political, aided by the magic of video, as we did in the matter of police shootings.

We’re alerted on the Web to arrests on Greyhound buses, searches on Amtrak trains, protests on streets.

On Long Island, a stepping-up of prosecutions against MS-13 killers can give a good name to the act of enforcement and deportation.

Not so, though, if the wrong person is arrested — or residences or farms searched without warrants, as alleged recently in an upstate Rome case.

The issue is as politically charged as ever.

Cuomo, seeking re-election, issued what he called a “cease and desist” letter to ICE, accusing the agency of illegally raiding the Rome dairy farm.

ICE Deputy Director Thomas Homan called Cuomo’s statements “inaccurate and an insult,” with agency officials also insisting the raid on John Collins’ farm was justified and legal.

Cuomo has threatened to sue, so the matter may be decided in court — which will do nothing to resolve the rapid-boil politics underlying it.