TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 53° Good Evening
Overcast 53° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Trish Bergin Weichbrodt says she won’t resign over Facebook post

About 35 people demonstrated outside Islip Town Hall Tuesday over the post, which critics have characterized as racist.

Councilwoman Trish Bergin Weichbrodt addressed the Facebook controversy

Councilwoman Trish Bergin Weichbrodt addressed the Facebook controversy during an Islip Town Board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Islip Councilwoman Trish Bergin Weichbrodt said she would not resign Tuesday after protesters called for her to step down over a Facebook post critics have characterized as racist.

Bergin Weichbrodt declined to comment further after about 35 people gathered outside Town Hall, chanting “We don’t want no explanation, we just want your resignation.”

On Friday night, Bergin Weichbrodt, a Republican, had written: “I’m looking at warm getaways for kids February break. I’m wondering about El Salvador, Haiti or Somalia #recommendations?” She later deleted the post, which she referred to as a joke and apologized to those she offended.

President Donald Trump reportedly referred to El Salvador, Haiti and African countries as “shithole countries” earlier this month in an Oval Office meeting on immigration.

The Islip protesters had gathered after a town board meeting, where several supporters — including Bergin Weichbrodt’s husband, Randy — defended her as respectful and caring.

“Asking her to step down from the Town of Islip is a mistake because she fights for all of us,” Bay Shore resident Debra Jansson said.

Bergin Weichbrodt told the packed meeting room that she understood “the plight of immigrants in this country.” She noted that her parents are immigrants, although “they certainly didn’t walk here either, like some of the folks who are coming from some of these very underprivileged nations.”

“At the core, all of us just want good things for our children, safe environments for all of us, and I just find it unfortunate that some of the texts and comments were taken in a way that I didn’t intend them,” Bergin Weichbrodt said.

Suffolk County Legislators DuWayne Gregory and Robert Trotta attended the meeting to speak on the controversy. Gregory, a Democrat who is running for Congress, said he wanted Bergin Weichbrodt’s post to “be a teachable moment” while Trotta said he found the criticism of the post to be “disingenuous.”

“Whatever happened on Facebook pales to what happened to this community,” Trotta said, referring to growing gang violence.

Protesters said they could not ignore Bergin Weichbrodt’s post, especially because many immigrants from El Salvador and Haiti live in hamlets Central Islip and Brentwood.

“It’s kind of a slap in the face,” said protester Leanna Reyes of Brentwood.

Headshot

Rachelle Blidner covers the Town of Islip and breaking news.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Jericho High School seniors Andrew Fang, 17, left, 2 LI seniors are finalists in science contest
NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill, in a Newsday interview O’Neill: Won’t let guard down after ISIS losses
30,000 solar panels in Albuquerque, N.M. are shown Janison: New Trump tariffs face a test
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23, Cuomo: Health care for Dreamers will continue
Shawn Lawrence appears at state Supreme Court in DA: Dismiss murder case, witnesses unreliable
Patrick Ryder, shown in December 2017, will be Source: Curran taps Ryder as Nassau Police chief
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE