Updated November 5, 2017 5:00 AM

Democrat Laura Curran and Republican Jack Martins, the major party candidates for Nassau County executive, have raised a total of nearly $400,000 in last-minute campaign contributions, records show.

From Oct. 23 — the close of the last campaign finance reporting period — through Thursday, Curran had brought in $302,500 and Martins $88,200, according to state elections board 24-hour filings.

The higher total for Curran, a county legislator from Baldwin, is helping narrow the gap in available cash on hand. On Oct. 23 she had $210,454 left to spend, compared with $482,228 for Martins, a former state senator from Old Westbury.

Curran’s largest late contribution was $44,000 from Mindy Jacobs, wife of Nassau Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs. With that, Jay and Mindy Jacobs have given a total of $135,329 to Curran’s campaign.

Martins’ largest contributor since Oct. 23 was the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which gave $10,000. Martins is endorsed by the county’s large labor unions.