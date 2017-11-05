Laura Curran, Jack Martins bring in last-minute donations
Democrat Laura Curran and Republican Jack Martins are competing for Nassau County executive.
Democrat Laura Curran and Republican Jack Martins, the major party candidates for Nassau County executive, have raised a total of nearly $400,000 in last-minute campaign contributions, records show.
From Oct. 23 — the close of the last campaign finance reporting period — through Thursday, Curran had brought in $302,500 and Martins $88,200, according to state elections board 24-hour filings.
The higher total for Curran, a county legislator from Baldwin, is helping narrow the gap in available cash on hand. On Oct. 23 she had $210,454 left to spend, compared with $482,228 for Martins, a former state senator from Old Westbury.
Curran’s largest late contribution was $44,000 from Mindy Jacobs, wife of Nassau Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs. With that, Jay and Mindy Jacobs have given a total of $135,329 to Curran’s campaign.
Martins’ largest contributor since Oct. 23 was the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which gave $10,000. Martins is endorsed by the county’s large labor unions.