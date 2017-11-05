This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 52° Good Morning
Overcast 52° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics
By Paul LaRocco

Laura Curran, Jack Martins bring in last-minute donations

Democrat Laura Curran and Republican Jack Martins are competing for Nassau County executive.

Nassau County Executive candidates Republican Jack Martins and

Nassau County Executive candidates Republican Jack Martins and Democrat Laura Curran face off at a debate hosted by the Long Island Association trade group at Crest Hollow country club on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Woodbury. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Democrat Laura Curran and Republican Jack Martins, the major party candidates for Nassau County executive, have raised a total of nearly $400,000 in last-minute campaign contributions, records show.

From Oct. 23 — the close of the last campaign finance reporting period — through Thursday, Curran had brought in $302,500 and Martins $88,200, according to state elections board 24-hour filings.

The higher total for Curran, a county legislator from Baldwin, is helping narrow the gap in available cash on hand. On Oct. 23 she had $210,454 left to spend, compared with $482,228 for Martins, a former state senator from Old Westbury.

Curran’s largest late contribution was $44,000 from Mindy Jacobs, wife of Nassau Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs. With that, Jay and Mindy Jacobs have given a total of $135,329 to Curran’s campaign.

Martins’ largest contributor since Oct. 23 was the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which gave $10,000. Martins is endorsed by the county’s large labor unions.

By Paul LaRocco

The latest news on Long Island politics.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The Rev. Eric Olsen, pastor of Good Shepherd Church group enlists help to combat opioids
Courtney Lange, a senior at Sanford H. Calhoun Teen speaks at prestigious health symposium
Among the assisted living projects being built on 7 new assisted living facilities planned for LI
The Town of Babylon has created a respite Park opens for Alzheimer’s patients, caregivers
MitziAnna Chan, 7, Wheatley Heights, practices how to Kindergarten coding: Schools teach tech skills
Amityville is considering eliminating the vacant police commissioner Village may eliminate police commissioner job
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE