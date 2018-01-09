Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman vowed to act as Nassau County’s “fiscal umpire” and to launch an audit of nepotism in county hiring as he was sworn in Tuesday at a ceremonial inauguration.

Schnirman, a former Long Beach city manager who was sworn in officially Jan. 1 after defeating Republican Steve Labriola in November, said he would act independently of fellow Democrat Laura Curran, the new Nassau County executive.

“I serve as your fiscal umpire — an impartial voice calling balls and strikes and providing facts, transparency and clarity,” Schnirman said in a speech at Nassau Community College. “And the umpire can’t play for the home team. We need to play it straight down the middle.”

Schnirman said his office had launched a public tip line for residents to report waste in government and would soon conduct an audit of nepotism in county hiring.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli credited Schnirman’s leadership in Long Beach during superstorm Sandy and for building up the city’s financial reserves.

“He knows how to react in a crisis and to deliver results for the people,” DiNapoli said.

Schnirman also expressed concern about staffing levels and wages in the comptroller’s office.

He said the number of auditors has been cut in half, to 14, while the salary of entry level auditors has remained flat at $24,000. Suffolk has 35 auditors and the entry level salary is $39,000, Schnirman said.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Also sworn in Tuesday as deputy county comptrollers were:

Shari James, a former Long Beach comptroller who will head the office’s financial analysis and reporting bureau; Kim Brandeau, the former chief budget officer for Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, who will lead the audits bureau; and Jeffrey Schoen, a senior official at the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor, who will be in charge of investigations.