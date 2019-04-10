The Nassau Board of Ethics under the administration of former County Executive Edward Mangano "failed in its mission," letting nepotism go largely unchecked and failing to fully review the financial disclosure statements of county workers, according to a summary of an audit to be released Wednesday by the Nassau comptroller.

Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman's office is expected to release the first part of the audit on how nepotism impacts the function of county government agencies.

Schnirman's office looked at the county Board of Ethics in place under Mangano's administration, according to an advanced copy of the report's executive summary provided to Newsday.

The role of the county's Board of Ethics is to assist county officers and employees in avoiding ethical missteps with confidential advice and applicable laws.

The audit found the board was involved in questions of nepotism or potential nepotism when a county officer or employee requests advice; when nepotism is self-reported in annual financial disclosure statements; and when nepotism is the subject of a complaint.

Among the audits findings were:

No investigations or actions were taken while corruption allegations and arrests related to Nassau County's contracting process were taking place.

Financial disclosure statements were not fully reviewed and not all of the 700 individuals required to submit such disclosures in 2017 filed.

In his executive summary, Schnirman, a Democrat, said: "How can the Board reasonably state that it 'has not learned of any instances of prohibited nepotism through the financial disclosure program,' when it has not comprehensively reviewed such disclosures?"

Nepotism is the practice in which those in power or influence favor relatives or friends by providing them with jobs and or county business.

A Newsday investigation in October 2017 found more than 100 Nassau politicians had relatives working in government.

A federal jury last month convicted Mangano, a Republican, and his wife, Linda, of corruption charges. For prosecutors, the convictions delivered a long-awaited victory against corruption in Nassau after several years of investigation and a trial and retrial held less than a year apart.

Edward Mangano vowed outside the courthouse that he and his wife would appeal their convictions.

"I'm very proud of my service as county executive. I would not and could not be bribed by anyone,” Mangano said. "We remain confident that we'll be vindicated.”