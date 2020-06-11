JACKIE GORDON

Democrat

BACKGROUND: Gordon, 55, has been a Babylon Town Council member since 2007. She had a 29-year career in the Armed Forces, retiring from the Army Reserve as a lieutenant colonel in 2014. She also worked three decades in education, most recently as a guidance counselor at Wilson Technological Center. She graduated from Hunter College and Queens College.

ISSUES: The Copiague Democrat lists health care, middle-class taxes, education, veterans and gun violence. Gordon says she would fight to lower prescription drug costs and combat the opioid epidemic; reduce class size and college tuition, while increasing grants to college students; increase career training, housing and health assistance for veterans; and strengthen gun laws, such as implementing universal background checks and cracking down on assault weapons. “I was trained on the use of assault weapons over my 29 years in the U.S. Army Reserve,” she said on her website. “These weapons of war have no place on the streets of our neighborhoods or the hallways of our schools.”