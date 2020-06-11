TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
68° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Representative 2nd Congressional District — Democratic primary

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Print

JACKIE GORDON

Democrat

BACKGROUND: Gordon, 55, has been a Babylon Town Council member since 2007. She had a 29-year career in the Armed Forces, retiring from the Army Reserve as a lieutenant colonel in 2014. She also worked three decades in education, most recently as a guidance counselor at Wilson Technological Center. She graduated from Hunter College and Queens College.

ISSUES: The Copiague Democrat lists health care, middle-class taxes, education, veterans and gun violence. Gordon says she would fight to lower prescription drug costs and combat the opioid epidemic; reduce class size and college tuition, while increasing grants to college students; increase career training, housing and health assistance for veterans; and strengthen gun laws, such as implementing universal background checks and cracking down on assault weapons. “I was trained on the use of assault weapons over my 29 years in the U.S. Army Reserve,” she said on her website. “These weapons of war have no place on the streets of our neighborhoods or the hallways of our schools.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, speaking Thursday from Albany, Cuomo: Localities can reopen playgrounds and pools
Social worker Erin Wirth, seen outside the Beacon Babylon making telehealth part of permanent substance abuse treatment
Oyster Bay town supervisor Joseph Saladino said Amazon's Amazon plans warehouse for Cerro Wire site
For the six days ending June 9, three COVID-19 numbers down, but minority communities still affected
A person fills out a ballot during primary Early voting begins Saturday for primary election
Jia Ling Hu of Franklin Square gets his Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search