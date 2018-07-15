TODAY'S PAPER
James Coll enters another Republican primary in Nassau County

Coll, who last year ran unsuccessfully in a GOP primary for county legislature, is seeking to primary incumbent Assemb. John Mikulin in the 17th District. 

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com
James Coll is back. 

The Seaford Republican, who last September forced a primary race against Nassau County Legis. John Ferretti, Jr., has filed petitions seeking to get on the ballot in a GOP primary -- this time for a state  Assembly seat. 

Coll, 45, a retired NYPD detective and adjunct professor of constitutional history at Nassau Community College and Hofstra University, filed more than 1,000 petition signatures with the county Board of Elections last week.

At least 500 of the signatures Coll's campaign submitted must be declared valid to qualify for the Sept. 13 GOP primary ballot.

Coll is seeking to primary incumbent Assemb. John Mikulin in the 17th Assembly district.  The district includes parts of East Meadow, Levittown, Plainedge, Massapequa and South Farmingdale.

“Elections should be contested and the fact that machine candidates have the final say should not be how it works,” Coll said. “I want to offer Republicans in the 17th district the opportunity to pick someone who has real experience, who will promote transparency and has a record of rooting out corruption." 

Coll won an eleventh-hour court appeal last September to primary Ferretti, of Levittown, a former deputy county clerk and grandnephew of former Nassau Republican Chairman Joseph Mondello. He lost to Ferretti who went on to win the general election. 

Mikulin of Bethpage defeated Democrat Matthew Malin of Seaford in the April special election to replace Republican Thomas McKevitt of East Meadow, who became a Nassau County legislator Jan. 1.

