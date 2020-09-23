TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

James F. Gaughran, State Senator District 5  

By Mark Harrington mark.harrington@newsday.com @MHarringtonNews
Print

Jim Gaughran

Democratic

BACKGROUND

*Gaughran, 63, of Northport, a former chairman of the Suffolk County Water Authority, is seeking his second term in office.

*He won his first term in 2018 after defeating long-term incumbent Sen. Carl Marcellino.

*He graduated from Stony Brook University and Hofstra Law School.

ISSUES

*The major issue: "how do we rebuild New York’s economy back" in the COVID-19 era.

*He’s also working to find new sources of revenue for public schools amid declining tax revenues.

*He’s introduced legislation to increase penalties for attacks against police and first responders, but is also working on "improving community relations" including anti-gang programs.

* "We need to be more aggressive in protecting customers of LIPA, PSEG and the MTA," while expanding public water for customers now served by New York American Water.

Mark Harrington, a Newsday reporter since 1999, covers energy, wineries, Indian affairs and fisheries.

Latest Long Island News

Mayor Bill de Blasio, seen in August, said De Blasio: Furloughs for close to 9,000 city workers
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini speaks at Sini: Thieves stole more than $1M in Suffolk 'synthetic identity' fraud scheme
Stony Brook Medicine is seeking COVID-19 survivors to Suffolk groups seek to alleviate emotional toll of COVID-19
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said New Yorkers "most While state virus cases stay low, NYC has concerns about compliance
Richard Bie, president and CEO of Catholic Cemeteries After lengthy struggle, new Catholic cemetery opens
Looking east from Sunnyside Boulevard, westbound traffic builds Expressways reopened after crash, police say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search