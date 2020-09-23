James F. Gaughran, State Senator District 5  

Jim Gaughran

Democratic

BACKGROUND

*Gaughran, 63, of Northport, a former chairman of the Suffolk County Water Authority, is seeking his second term in office.

*He won his first term in 2018 after defeating long-term incumbent Sen. Carl Marcellino.

*He graduated from Stony Brook University and Hofstra Law School.

ISSUES

*The major issue: "how do we rebuild New York’s economy back" in the COVID-19 era.

*He’s also working to find new sources of revenue for public schools amid declining tax revenues.

*He’s introduced legislation to increase penalties for attacks against police and first responders, but is also working on "improving community relations" including anti-gang programs.

* "We need to be more aggressive in protecting customers of LIPA, PSEG and the MTA," while expanding public water for customers now served by New York American Water.