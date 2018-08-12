The New York State Building and Construction Trade Council has endorsed Democratic state Senate candidate James Gaughran over Sen. Carl Marcellino (R-Syosset), reversing the group’s backing from 2016.

The trade council announced its backing of Gaughran and four other Democratic Senate candidates, including Sen. John Brooks and Anna Kaplan on Long Island, last week.

Gaughran, the Suffolk Water Authority chairman who ran unsuccessfully in 2016, said, "The fact that the NYS Building & Construction Trades Council endorsed my opponent last election demonstrates that my campaign clearly has momentum and will win in November.”

Scott Reif, GOP senate spokesman, said Marcellino “has a sterling record of advancing good-paying, safe construction jobs on Long Island and throughout the state, and he looks forward to continuing that work."

Jim Cahill, president of the council said, “Our statewide membership has prioritized legislation that defines ‘public work’ and ensures safe, good-paying construction jobs on projects that are publicly subsidized. We are confident that these candidates share our vision of responsible economic development.”

Democrats and Republicans are battling for control of the Senate in November, including in districts on Long Island Republicans traditionally have controlled. The Senate is controlled by Republicans.