Suffolk elections officials confirmed Tuesday that County Comptroller John M. Kennedy, a Republican, has won re-election, saying it was impossible for Democratic challenger Jay Schneiderman to overcome Kennedy's 5,823-vote lead.

Nicholas LaLota, GOP elections commissioner, said that with 27,000 of the 33,000 absentee ballots counted, “it became mathematically impossible for a change in result. Even if John Kennedy only wins a third of the remaining absentee and affidavit ballots, he will be certified the winner by almost 4,000 votes.”

Kennedy’s margin will be far smaller than four years ago, when he first won election by 17,566 votes, running solely on the GOP ballot line. Turnout was 33.1 percent, compared with the unusually large 53 percent turnout in Suffolk on Nov. 6.

Schneiderman, the Southampton Town supervisor, said he’s preparing to formally concede, but simply wanted to wait until all the votes are counted, particularly from East Hampton, where he served earlier as town supervisor and believes he did well.

“John ran a strong race and I congratulate him on his victory,” he said of Kennedy.

Kennedy said he was, “humbled and honored” by voters’ support. “I think it’s a reflection that a majority of Suffolk County residents embrace our campaign of reform, and finding and extinguishing fraud and abuse.”

Kennedy, 62, who is weighing a possible race for Suffolk County executive next year, dismissed the significance of his smaller victory margin.

“The same facts exist today,” said Kennedy. “We have a complete absence of leadership in this county and we are balanced on the precipice of financial ruin.”

Jason Elan, spokesman for Democratic County Executive Steve Bellone, declined to comment.

Schneiderman said it was an uphill contest, given Kennedy's incumbency and his support from minor political parties. “I think most people didn’t think I’d do as well as I did,” he said. “His margin on Election Day was effectively cut in half.”

Richard Schaffer, Suffolk Democratic chairman, said the contest shows Schneiderman is a viable future countywide candidate, even though he comes from one of the small East End towns.

“I think he’s shown his depth as a candidate, especially running countywide with very little in the way of resources,” Schaffer said.

Elections Board officials have counted 80 percent of ballots but have yet to finish in Babylon Town and still must count absentees in Southold, Shelter Island and East Hampton. They said they hope to complete the recount by week’s end.