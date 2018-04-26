Acting Family Court Judge Jeffrey Arlen Spinner was reassigned to state Supreme Court Thursday after his 4-year-old grandson was removed from Spinner’s custody when his daughter was charged criminally with feeding the child a marijuana-laced brownie.

Mary Porter, spokeswoman for Suffolk Administrative Judge C. Randall Hinrichs, said that Spinner was moved because, “we wanted the avoid the appearance of impropriety” given that Child Protective Services brought a neglect proceeding after the incident and frequently is party in Family Court cases.

Spinner’s reassignment came a day after Nassau Family Court Judge Ellen L. Greenberg assigned temporary custody of the boy to the maternal grandmother under the supervision of the Department of Social Services. The department declined to comment on the case. The next court date in the neglect proceeding is June 6.

Spinner’s daughter, Sydney Marquez, 29, faces four drug charges and one relative to her son. She is being held on $200,000 bail or $400,000 bond and her next court date is May 22. Election records list Spinner and his daughter at the same Port Jefferson address.

A state police investigation found Marquez sold drugs from her Facebook page, and mailed marijuana, concentrated THC, edible marijuana in the form of candy and cookies and hallucinogenic mushrooms, prosecutor said.

Marquez faces 6 to 14 years in prison, if convicted of all charges. She has pleaded not guilty.

A spokesman for the Suffolk district attorney’s office declined to comment about whether Spinner is under investigation.