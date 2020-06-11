New York State Assembly, 2nd District

Laura Jens-Smith

Democrat

Background:

Jens-Smith served most recently as Riverhead Town Supervisor for two years. She launched her state Assembly campaign after losing reelection as supervisor in November. Jens-Smith, 57, spent six years on the Mattituck-Cutchogue School Board, including two years as president. She worked previously as a registered nurse and as a program coordinator for the North Fork Alliance Coalition. Jens-Smith, of Laurel, graduated from the Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel and from Pace University.

Issues:

Jens-Smith said she wants to reduce the cost of health care and the cost of living on Long Island. Jens-Smith said tactics for lowering health care costs could include elimination of surprise billing and setting rates for hospital medical services and prescription drugs. She said she would "support any legislation that would help provide health care to people and reduce cost." Jens-Smith touted her experience managing budgets as town supervisor and as a school board member. Jens-Smith said she would fight to get more money from Albany for Long Islanders and to potentially lower taxes. She said officials need to improve internet infrastructure in the district so everyone can access the internet for remote learning or working from home.