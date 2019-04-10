Jesse Garcia will be named Wednesday night as the new Suffolk Republican chairman at a special party convention, where he's expected to vow to use the strength of the town parties to win back control of county government.

Garcia, GOP chairman in Brookhaven Town for the past 12 years, replaces John Jay LaValle, who stepped down last month after a decade as county chairman. Garcia will retain his town GOP post, and will have to run again for a full two year term as Suffolk leader after the June 25 primaries.

“It’s been a very easy transition,” said Anthony Pancella, the county party’s first vice chairman who officially will call the convention and preside at the meeting. ”We’re 100 percent united to go with Jesse.”

In a county GOP often affected by shifting alliance among town leaders, Garcia will be the first county chairman in two decades to hold both the town and county leadership roles.

The last to do that was the late John Powell, who resigned in 1998 when he faced federal corruption charges on which he later was convicted. The only other GOP leader to hold both roles was W. Kingsland Macy in the 1940’s and 1950s.

“Jesse is very capable,” said Bill Ellis, Smithtown GOP chairman. “He has learned the business well, has a good demeanor and is someone who can work with all 10 town leaders, which at times can be difficult.”

A three-decade political veteran, Garcia worked as a GOP campaign manager, Brookhaven Town chief of staff and an to Former GOP Rep. Felix Grucci before taking over as Brookhaven Town leader. He has worked since 2003 as a $138,138-a-year GOP Hispanic outreach coordinator at the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

Garcia’s biggest challenges include raising funds for a county GOP organization whose coffers are bare, and reviving relationships with minor parties LaValle had clashed with in recent years.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Manganos' retrial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Republicans also have fallen beind Demorats in voter enrollment -- 327,607 to 304,199.

As Brookhaven Republican chairman, Garcia recaptured control of the Town board and the town supervisor and highway superintendent's positions after the party had lost control in 2005 in the wake of corruption scandals.

Also under Garcia, Republicans regained the First Congressional District seat with the election of Lee Zeldin. Republicans also won back the county leguislature seat held for 12 years by Democrat Kate Browning with the election of Rudolph Sunderman, Mastic’s fire chief.

However, Garcia was unable to hold on to the open Third District state Senate seat won last year by Democrat Monica Martinez.

Garcia also said he chose to hold Wednesday's convention at Islip GOP headquarters in Bay Shore, “because that is where the work is done, where party volunteers come together who are the heart, soul and the spirit of our party.”

“We have a great opportunity,” said Garcia. “Suffolk voters see good government in Brookhaven, Islip, Huntington and Smithtown and Southold where we’ve shown them the example of how to cut costs, provide services and improve the quality of life.”