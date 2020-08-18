Trump's over/under review

It was inevitable that President Donald Trump would find some way to hit back at Michelle Obama's blistering Democratic National Convention speech from Monday night. His line of attack was unexpected.

Criticizing the speech for being pretaped, Trump pointed out "she had the wrong deaths." The former first lady, who recorded her speech earlier this month, spoke of "more than 150,000" lives lost "because of a virus that this president downplayed for too long." The death toll has now surpassed 170,000. Why Trump would want to focus on that is a mystery, but in a phrase that both he and Michelle Obama have now used with vastly different meanings, it is what it is.

Cody Keenan, the chief speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, tweeted: "I can confirm ⁦‪@BarackObama⁩ will have the most up-to-date figures for his turn tomorrow night."

The first lady decried Trump's governance as "chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy." Urging Americans to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, she called Trump "the wrong president for our country," she said, "he is clearly in over his head."

Trump's response? "She was over her head," he said of Michelle Obama. "I I thought her speech was very divisive." He went on to say: "I wouldn't be in the White House except for Barack Obama. Because they did a bad job — Biden and Obama. And if they did a good job, I wouldn't be here; I'd be building buildings someplace and having a good time."

The Jill, Bill and AOC show

Joe Biden formally becomes the Democratic nominee — not just the presumptive one — in a roll call via video of delegations from all 57 states and territories. The range of Democrats set to participate ranges from elected officials, including a number of his 2020 opponents, to activists like a fisherman from Alaska, a farmer in Kansas and a bricklayer in Missouri.

Prospective first lady Jill Biden were due to speak Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, as will former President Bill Clinton, who has been told to hold it to less than five minutes.

Clinton famously bombed in his first appearance on a Democratic convention stage as Arkansas governor in 1988, droning on so far past his allotted time that the crowd cheered loudly when he said, "In conclusion …" He got better at it — The New York Times recalled he almost stole the show from Barack Obama when nominating him for a second term in 2012. But his brand has diminished, a reflection in part of revisionist views on allegations he faced over the years of sexual assault and harassment.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx/Queens), a star of the progressive wing, was only given one minute, which angered some of her fans. But responding to Republican razzing, she pointed to her social media savvy as a sign she'd make the most of it. If I can regularly roast Trump sycophants in 280 characters or less, I can speak to progressive values in 60 secs (& maybe filibuster a few extra)," she tweeted.

Monday night gave a stage to Republican crossovers for Biden, and another was on tap Tuesday. Cindy McCain, widow of John McCain, the longtime Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, appeared on video offering her support for Biden.

Postmaster general in retreat

A public uproar, a crush of lawsuits and pressure from Capitol Hill delivered a message that Trump's postmaster general Louis DeJoy couldn't ignore. DeJoy announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics blamed for widespread delays and warned could disrupt the November election.

"To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded," DeJoy said in a statement. He also asserted that “mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are” and that “overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed."

That may not be good enough to satisfy critics who want him to put the equipment and mailboxes back where they were and an end to the disruptions already occurring. . According to miitary.com, while the Veterans Affairs Department played down reports of delayed deliveries of prescriptions, Disabled American Veterans National Commander Stephen "Butch" Whitehead said the VA confirmed to his group that such delays are running at almost 25% in the past year.

Trump inflamed fears over the USPS last week when he said he would block funding to help it cope with losses as part of his drive to stop mail-in voting. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing ahead with Saturday’s vote to prevent election-year mail changes and provide emergency postal funds. A group of Democratic state attorneys general announced they were filing lawsuits over the changes at the USPS.

DeJoy has been called to testify at a Senate hearing Friday and a House hearing next week.

Janison: Russia connivance no hoax

An exhaustive bipartisan report three years in the making by the Republican-run Senate Intelligence Committee explodes the Trump myth that allegations of links between his 2016 campaign and Russians running dirty-tricks operations to help him were fake witch hunts, write Newsday's Dan Janison.

The final Senate report documented many contacts between the campaign and allies of the Kremlin. One of them was Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate of Trump's convicted former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The report plainly identified Kilimnik as a “Russian intelligence officer.” This tie posed a “grave counterintelligence threat," the report said.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian effort to hack computer networks and accounts affiliated with the Democratic Party and leak information damaging to Hillary Clinton and her campaign for president,” the report states.

It portrayed the Trump campaign eager to accept help from a foreign power in 2016. As for Trump telling special counsel Robert Mueller in written answers that he didn't recall hearing from Roger Stone about pending dumps of hacked Democratic documents through WikiLeaks, the Senate panel didn't believe him.

"Despite Trump's recollection, the committee assesses that Trump did, in fact, speak with Stone about WikiLeaks and with members of his campaign about Stone's access to WikiLeaks on multiple occasions," the report said.

Biden: Trump's no genius

Biden said in Zoom meetings with the Florida and Pennsylvania delegations that his thinking on Trump's failings have changed from believing "he was just mean-spirited" to "it’s because he’s just not smart enough to know what to do."

Earlier, during a fundraiser with actor Tom Hanks, an early coronavirus survivor, Biden ripped the president's frequent indifference to mask-wearing.

“This appeal to this macho notion, ‘I’m not wearing a mask,’ … this is just the most irrational, illogical and egotistical exercise I’ve ever seen a president enter into,” the Democratic candidate said. Blaming Trump for the depth and length of the crisis, Biden said, "We can’t go on like this, like the president’s had us do, half recovering, half getting worse, half wearing masks, half denying science, half of a plan, half hoping for the best.”

Coming Wednesday

The spotlight will be on Kamala Harris on the third night of the convention Wednesday, but she’ll but part of a program that focuses on women and touts a political party that’s become more inclusive than its rival, reports Newsday's Yancey Roy.

Harris, the California senator, will give her first speech as the party’s nominee for vice president. Other featured speeches will be delivered by Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Former President Barack Obama also is expected to deliver a powerful address to revive the “Obama coalition” that drove his victories in 2008 and 2012.

More coronavirus news

