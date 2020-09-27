TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandPolitics

John Brooks, state Senate, 8th District

By Newsday Staff
JOHN E. BROOKS

Democratic Party, Working Families Party, Independence Party

BACKGROUND:

*Brooks, 70, of Seaford, is seeking a third term representing the District 8 in the state Senate.

*He won his first term in 2016, defeating Michael Venditto, son of former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto.

*He holds an associate degree from Farmingdale State College and a bachelor's degree from New York Institute of Technology, and served as a medic with the National Guard.

ISSUES:

*Brooks supports reform in policing and was among members to approve the repeal of section 50-a of the state Civil Rights Law. The repeal opened the previously closed disciplinary records of police officers.

*His top priorities are veterans assistance programs and he has co-sponsored bills to provide career and property tax assistance for service members.

*He proposed expansion of STAR property tax relief for homeowners.

By Newsday Staff

