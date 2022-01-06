Jon Kaiman, the former North Hempstead town supervisor, declared his candidacy for Congress Thursday, seeking to replace Rep. Tom Suozzi in a swing district on Long Island.

Kaiman, 59, who currently serves as deputy county executive in Suffolk County, said he’s filed paperwork to form a federal campaign committee. He told Newsday he wants to represent "traditional" Democratic values and not see to party drift too leftward.

"The times that we’re in call for leadership, for people with experience with problem solving, who have taken stands on issues," Kaiman said. "I do believe it’s time for people who have played a leadership role in the party to step up and reclaim leadership of the Democratic Party."

He added: "We too stand for protecting the public, for building the economy, for issues that are import to the entire general public. I think some of that has been lost the last few years. But my hope is I can represent the larger element within the party that stands for the traditional values of the Democratic Party."

Kaiman joins Joshua Lafazan, a Nassau County legislator, and Melanie D’Arrigo of Port Washington as the Democrats who, so far, have said they are running to replace Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), who is running for governor.

No Republican officially has jumped in the race yet.

New York’s 3rd Congressional District stretches along the North Shore of Queens and Nassau and into Suffolk. It has been solidly Democratic — Suozzi defeated Republican George Santos, 56% to 43%, in 2020.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cook Political Report had listed it as "no or minimal risk" of party turnover in 2022, though that was prior to Suozzi’s announcement of his gubernatorial campaign.

Also, Democrats outnumber Republicans by 58,000 in active voters in the district.

Republicans say they like their chances in the district after winning big races in Nassau and Suffolk in November.

Suozzi won a multi-candidate Democratic primary – which included Kaiman -- in 2016 and now is in his third term in Congress. D’Arrigo, running from the political left of Suozzi, lost a primary to him in 2020.