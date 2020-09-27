Joseph DeStefano, state Assembly, 3rd District

JOSEPH P. DESTEFANO

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

*DeStefano, 60, of Medford, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence Party lines for his second term in the state Assembly.

*DeStefano worked as a communications supervisor for the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department for 27 years, and also served as unit president for the Suffolk Association of Municipal Employees union.

*He served as a Medford fire commissioner for more than 20 years. He was district manager of the Riverhead Fire District and is a life member of both the Medford Fire Department and Ambulance company

Issues:

*DeStefano said he wants to repeal bail reform laws passed last year that eliminate bail for many criminal defendants.

*DeStefano said he wants to return the emergency budget powers granted to the governor during the coronavirus to the state Legislature, and make sure Long Island is not shortchanged on education funding spending on transportation and health care.

*DeStefano said he wants to help lead the campaign for a constitutional amendment to put teeth in the state’s ethics laws to target corruption and pay to play politics in Albany.