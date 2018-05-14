Joseph Mondello, chairman of the powerful Nassau Republican Committee for a record 35 years, will officially retire May 24 and is recommending that Joseph Cairo replace him as party leader.

“It’s very emotional for me,” Mondello said in an interview Monday. But he added, “I’m a planner. I’m doing what best for the party, my family and myself. I’m executing the plan.”

Mondello, 80, who in March was nominated by President Donald Trump as U.S. ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, said he wants a new GOP leader elected at the same time candidates are nominated so his replacement ”can see the campaign through until the election.”

He said the timing of his announcement had nothing to do with the corruption trial of former Republican County Executive Edward Mangano, former GOP Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto and Mangano’s wife, Linda. All are on trial in U.S. District Court in Central Islip and have pleaded not guilty.

Mondello said he has scheduled a meeting of the county GOP executive committee for 5 p.m. Thursday, where he will recommend Cairo succeed him. Cairo, who is vice chairman of the Nassau Republican Committee, is expected to be elected at a party convention at 7 p.m.

Cairo, who will make $120,000 a year, will take over May 25 and will complete Mondello’s term, which ends in September 2019.