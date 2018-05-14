TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
63° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Joseph Mondello to step down as Nassau GOP chief May 24

Mondello, who has served as county GOP chairman for a record 35 years, has been nominated as U.S. Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago.

Joseph Mondello leaves as Nassau County Republican chairman

Joseph Mondello leaves as Nassau County Republican chairman May 24 as he takes on an ambassadorship. Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print

Joseph Mondello, chairman of the powerful Nassau Republican Committee for a record 35 years, will officially retire May 24 and is recommending that Joseph Cairo replace him as party leader.

“It’s very emotional for me,” Mondello said in an interview Monday. But he added, “I’m a planner. I’m doing what best for the party, my family and myself. I’m executing the plan.”

Mondello, 80, who in March was nominated by President Donald Trump as U.S. ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, said he wants a new GOP leader elected at the same time candidates are nominated so his replacement ”can see the campaign through until the election.”

He said the timing of his announcement had nothing to do with the corruption trial of former Republican County Executive Edward Mangano, former GOP Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto and Mangano’s wife, Linda. All are on trial in U.S. District Court in Central Islip and have pleaded not guilty.

Mondello said he has scheduled a meeting of the county GOP executive committee for 5 p.m. Thursday, where he will recommend Cairo succeed him. Cairo, who is vice chairman of the Nassau Republican Committee, is expected to be elected at a party convention at 7 p.m.

Cairo, who will make $120,000 a year, will take over May 25 and will complete Mondello’s term, which ends in September 2019.

Headshot

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Latest Long Island News

Light rain, drizzle and patchy fog Monday morning LI weather: Chance of storms late Tuesday
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was at the Long Gillibrand visits LI in push to save jobs
The view of Fort Pond from the Fort Advocacy group will monitor toxic algae in pond
Developers are proposing a hotel, assisted living units Company to spend $1.1M for SBU space, filing says
Yoselyn Ortega has been sentenced to two life NYC nanny gets life sentence in killing of 2 children
The repaired Watch Hill marina on Fire Island, Officials: Fire Island’s Watch Hill marina to reopen