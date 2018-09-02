Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
92° Good Afternoon
92° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Joseph Mondello departing soon for Trinidad and Tobago

Nassau GOP Chairman Joseph Mondello announces he is

Nassau GOP Chairman Joseph Mondello announces he is resigning as chairman of the party on May 17 in Levittown. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Celeste Hadrick celeste.hadrick@newsday.com
Print

Former Nassau Republican chairman Joseph Mondello, who was confirmed at the end of June to be President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, expects to finally take up his duties in the Caribbean islands this month.

“Fairly soon,” he said. “I don’t have a date certain yet.”

Mondello, who served 35 years as the county’s GOP leader, said he received his diplomatic passports and visas last week and was awaiting final documentation from Washington before departing Long Island.

“I’m in touch with Trinidad every single day,” he said. “I’m anxious to go . . . There’s a lot of protocol that has to be handled but I’m looking forward to it, meeting the people, talking to the school kids.”

Trump has done some saber-rattling about Venezuela, where a severe economic crisis has led millions to flee the country amid food and medicine shortages. Trinidad, less than seven miles from the Venezuela coastline, could be a staging area for any U.S. action. In addition, Mondello testified at his hearing about ISIS recruitment in Trinidad. China and Russia also have interests in the islands.

Is Mondello, 80, ready for possible international tumult?

“Am I prepared for that? Yes I am,” he said, explaining that he had undergone seven weeks of training, including a course in counterterrorism. “I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

“I was chairman for a long time. To go into something new now, it’s an adventure and a challenge,” he said.

By Celeste Hadrick celeste.hadrick@newsday.com

Celeste Hadrick covers government and politics in Nassau County.

Latest Long Island News

A lifeguard keeps watch over Jones Beach on NY: Lifeguards will remain on duty at 4 state parks
The high temperature will be close to 90 New record high set for day at MacArthur
The high temperature will be close to 90 Suffolk HS sports events canceled due to heat
Co-owners Brad Vassallo, left, and Eddie McGrath, right, Famed bar, gutted by fire, to reopen, owners say
Lindenmere, the one-time summer residence of Imelda and LI home once owned by Imelda Marcos to be auctioned
Supervisor Laura Gillen and Councilman Bruce Blakeman during Town repeals public breastfeeding restriction