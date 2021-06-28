State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) pitched himself as a corruption fighter and tough enforcer of criminal laws as he launched his bid Monday for Nassau District Attorney in a November special election.

The state Senate confirmed former Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas to the State Court of Appeals on June 8, setting off a scramble to replace her midway through her second term.

Nassau’s Democratic Committee formally chose Kaminsky on Friday to run for the open seat.

Kaminsky, a former federal prosecutor, has been dean of Long Island’s Democratic Senate Delegation since 2018, when Democrats won a majority in the chamber.

His seniority in the region's caucus made him a consequential suburban lawmaker who has spoken out on key issues including the Long Island Rail Road's management structure and evidence of toxins on gym floors of local schools.

Kaminsky's political career began in 2014 after his election to the state Assembly. In 2016, he won election to succeed former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre) after Skelos's arrest on federal corruption charges.

Kaminsky, of Long Beach, served in the Queens district attorney's office, and later became an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. He served as former acting deputy chief of the Public Integrity Section for the Eastern District of New York

During a news conference Monday in Mineola announcing his run for district attorney, Kaminsky cited his work in federal prosecutions of prominent elected officials including former State Senate Majority Leader Pedro Espada (D-Bronx), who was convicted in 2012 of stealing from nonprofit Bronx-based medical clinics that received federal funding.

Kaminsky also cited his work as a prosecutor in the Queens District Attorney's office, where Singas was a supervisor, in the domestic violence and felony trial bureaus.

"The very crimes that I focused on prosecuting then are the same issues that keep Nassau County residents up at night now," Kaminsky said.

He vowed to take on opioid abuse cases and target gun crimes and gang violence.

On Friday, the Nassau Republican Committee said in a statement that Democrats in picking Kaminsky for Nassau district attorney, "could not have selected an individual who is softer on crime."

But Kaminsky said Monday: "If we're successful in our mission, the Nassau GOP isn't going to be too happy, because the old school way of doing politics of pay to play here in Nassau will have no place to hide."

Mike Deery, a spokesman said for the Nassau GOP, said Friday the party planned to pick someone in the near future.

Deery did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Kaminsky sought to distance himself from the "defund the police" movement. He also said he had backed revisions to sweeping state bail reform measures, angering some in the Democratic Party's liberal wing.

"And let me be clear, when those in my own party called on defunding the police, I pushed back," Kaminsky said Monday.

"I also pushed back against those in my own party who disagree that we needed stronger laws to keep those in jail who mean to do the community harm," he said.

Kaminsky's state Senate campaign had a balance of $1.39 million in January, according to state campaign finance reports.

His great uncle is filmmaker and comedian Mel Brooks, who has helped raise money for Kaminsky in the past.