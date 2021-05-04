Jared Kasschau to resign as Nassau County attorney

Nassau County Attorney Jared Kasschau will leave his post in County Executive Laura Curran's administration, officials announced Tuesday.

Kasschau, 43, will return to private practice as a partner at the politically connected law firm Harris Beach, where he was a member of the Business & Commercial Litigation and Government Compliance and Investigations group from 2014 to 2017.

"I am proud to have served the County in an Administration that tackled great and difficult things," Kasschau said in his resignation letter to Curran.

Kasschau noted his involvement in issues including Curran's countywide property reassessment, resolution of a decade-long landmark fair housing lawsuit and police reform.

Curran, a Democrat, appointed Kasschau in January 2018, after she first took office. Kasschau resigned from Harris Beach, whose Long Island managing partner Thomas Garry ran Curran’s county executive transition team.

Kasschau's salary as county attorney was $170,000.

Curran said in a statement that Kasschau would be "sorely missed."

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Curran said Kasschau's "professionalism and character are of the highest caliber and I am grateful for all that he accomplished while leading the County Attorney’s office."

Legis. Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park), the presiding officer, called Kasschau "an astute and capable attorney."

"Our staff enjoyed a good working relationship with him. I wish him well in his future endeavors," Nicolello said.

Administration officials said an acting county attorney will be appointed.

By law, the county may appoint an acting attorney to hold the post for six months without legislative approval, a spokesman for the Nassau County Legislature confirmed.

Curran is running for reelection in November against Republican Bruce Blakeman, a Hempstead Town Council member.

Kasschau could not be reached immediately for comment Tuesday.