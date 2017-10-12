Suffolk County Legis. Kate Browning announced Thursday she will seek the Democratic nomination to run against Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) next year.

Browning, a longtime Working Families Party member from Shirley who registered as a Democrat in May, said her working class background gives her an advantage over Zeldin and others seeking the Democratic nomination in the First Congressional District.

“I have a district that’s a working class, middle class district,” Browning, a former school bus driver who was active in her union said in an interview.

“That’s where I’ve come from. I know what it’s like,” Browning said. “I walked in their shoes. I don’t think Lee Zeldin understands that.”

Browning has served in the Suffolk Legislature since 2005 but can’t seek re-election under term limits. Her Democratic Party registration takes effect after this November’s election.

Browning criticized Zeldin for supporting the Republican tax reform plan, which she said would hurt middle class Long Island families because it would scrap the deductibility of state and local taxes.

Browning also said Republicans have failed to improve the Affordable Care Act.

“I don’t think we should be repealing and replacing,” Browning said. “It needs to be amended. It needs to be fixed. I don’t think it needs to be totally repealed.”

Zeldin spokeswoman Jennifer DiSiena said in a statement, “While several Democratic Party candidates spend the next year trying to out liberal each other for the Democratic designation, Congressman Zeldin will remain completely focused working harder than anyone else to deliver positive results to grow our economy, protect our security, and improve in many other ways our community, state, and nation.”