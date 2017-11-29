Rep. Kathleen Rice walked out of a caucus meeting with House Democrats on Wednesday, complaining that colleagues were not taking allegations of sexual harassment seriously enough.

Rice (D-Garden City) left the weekly meeting in Washington, D.C., after less than 30 minutes when House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California declined to directly address allegations that Michigan Rep. John Conyers had sexually harassed female staff members.

“I don’t have time for meetings that aren’t real,” Rice told reporters after exiting the meeting.

In a telephone interview, Rice said, “I couldn’t sit in that meeting any longer if they’re not going to talk about the elephant in the room. How do you not talk about it? It’s all anyone wants to talk about.”

During the meeting, Pelosi acknowledged female lawmakers who are working on sexual harassment legislation.

Pelosi also complained about criticism she received following a “Meet the Press” interview Sunday in which she called Conyers “an icon” who deserves “due process,” Rice said.

Rice, a second-term lawmaker, said Democrats have “ceded any moral authority on this issue by circling the wagons behind its members.” She called it a “betrayal of public trust not to speak truth to power.”

Rice and Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state are the only two Democrats who have called on Conyers to resign. Rice has also called for Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), who has been accused of sexual misconduct, to resign.

Rice has called on House Speaker Paul Ryan to release a former Conyers employee — who has accused the 88-year-old congressman of unwanted sexual advances — from a confidentiality agreement that she signed as part of a financial settlement in 2015.

The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into Conyers’ behavior.

Rice had clashed previously with Pelosi and did not support her for Democratic House leader.