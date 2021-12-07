TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign kelp cultivation bill

Kelp is taken from Peconic Bay in Southold

Kelp is taken from Peconic Bay in Southold in June 2017. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Mark Harrington mark.harrington@newsday.com @MHarringtonNews
Print

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday will sign into law a measure that paves the way for commercial kelp cultivation from aquaculture lease areas in Peconic and Gardiners bays.

The bill had widespread support from fishermen, lawmakers and marine scientists, who noted kelp's ability to absorb nitrogen from water while providing a needed revenue stream for oyster farmers and other cultivators.

Scientists also say kelp could protect oysters from certain harmful algae blooms.

Hochul's office said the legislation will bolster the "growing seaweed farming industry, providing economic benefits."

Some 110,000 acres of "underwater land can be cultivated via the legislation," according to the statement.

The same leases are cultivated through a Suffolk County program for oyster harvesting.

Hochul in a statement said cultivation of kelp and other seaweed, "will help restore the health of ecosystems in these bays, promote the emerging aquaculture market, and support the local economy."

Pilot programs around Long Island led by Stony Brook University have shown kelp cultivation benefits marine waters and also is unexpectedly productive in shallow-waters of local bays.

Cultivation of kelp in local waters starts each year in November and December, with harvesting in the spring.

The long ribbons of kelp are used for everything from fertilizer to restaurant foods.

Sean Barrett, co-founder of Montauk Seaweed Supply Co., called enactment of the law, "an important milestone on the long journey to advance small-scale, regenerative water farming on the East End of Long Island."

Lawmakers who sponsored the bills applauded Hochul's decision to sign the law.

"It's rare to get a win-win for the environment and the economy," said state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), Senate sponsor of the bill. "This is going to help a growing industry and clean our water."

Assemb. Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor) said the law will "promote a growing industry that will help restore water quality and fish habitats on the East End while creating jobs for our traditional maritime businesses."

Mark Harrington, a Newsday reporter since 1999, covers energy, wineries, Indian affairs and fisheries.

Latest Long Island News

Former Nassau County Chief Deputy Executive Rob Walker
Ex-Mangano deputy sentenced to 18 months in prison
Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a news conference at
Hochul pens letter to feds on disputed $182M plan for Yaphank facility
Besides a new terminal at Long Island MacArthur
$2.3 billion Ronkonkoma redevelopment gets county's support
The Gourmet Whaler, one of several dining spots
Picturesque Cold Spring Harbor offers museums, shopping, nature
Hofstra's Dr. Lisa Dresner will compete on the
Hofstra faculty member competes in new 'Jeopardy!' tournament
Grant funding from Health Research Inc. will help
Suffolk approves nearly $7M grant to help in COVID-19 battle
Didn’t find what you were looking for?