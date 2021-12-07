Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday will sign into law a measure that paves the way for commercial kelp cultivation from aquaculture lease areas in Peconic and Gardiners bays.

The bill had widespread support from fishermen, lawmakers and marine scientists, who noted kelp's ability to absorb nitrogen from water while providing a needed revenue stream for oyster farmers and other cultivators.

Scientists also say kelp could protect oysters from certain harmful algae blooms.

Hochul's office said the legislation will bolster the "growing seaweed farming industry, providing economic benefits."

Some 110,000 acres of "underwater land can be cultivated via the legislation," according to the statement.

The same leases are cultivated through a Suffolk County program for oyster harvesting.

Hochul in a statement said cultivation of kelp and other seaweed, "will help restore the health of ecosystems in these bays, promote the emerging aquaculture market, and support the local economy."

Pilot programs around Long Island led by Stony Brook University have shown kelp cultivation benefits marine waters and also is unexpectedly productive in shallow-waters of local bays.

Cultivation of kelp in local waters starts each year in November and December, with harvesting in the spring.

The long ribbons of kelp are used for everything from fertilizer to restaurant foods.

Sean Barrett, co-founder of Montauk Seaweed Supply Co., called enactment of the law, "an important milestone on the long journey to advance small-scale, regenerative water farming on the East End of Long Island."

Lawmakers who sponsored the bills applauded Hochul's decision to sign the law.

"It's rare to get a win-win for the environment and the economy," said state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), Senate sponsor of the bill. "This is going to help a growing industry and clean our water."

Assemb. Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor) said the law will "promote a growing industry that will help restore water quality and fish habitats on the East End while creating jobs for our traditional maritime businesses."