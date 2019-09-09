Suffolk County Comptroller John M. Kennedy Jr. officially kicked off his campaign for county executive Monday, taking aim at fee increases and bond rating downgrades during the tenure of County Executive Steve Bellone.

Kennedy, a Nesconset Republican, launched his “Fiscal Reality Tour” outside a boarded-up diner in Huntington Station — a site he said exemplified the business climate under Bellone, a Democrat seeking a third term. Kennedy was surrounded by five other Republicans, including two candidates for county legislature.

“It’s time to point out what has been the legacy of Steve Bellone,” said Kennedy, who cited a "plethora of fees that have been put into place under the guise of holding the line on taxes."

Kennedy said he would balance the county budget by reducing payroll costs, resizing redundant departments, cutting local land planners and partnering more with town operations.

"We have been bleeding red ink," Kennedy said. "We have never been closer to the margin when it comes to covering daily operating expenses."

Kennedy, 63, noted millions of dollars in new fees implemented since Bellone took office in 2012, including for burglar alarms, cremations, car registrations, and tax map verification connected to the recording of mortgages.

Bellone campaign spokesman Derek Poppe said, "The County Executive is proud to have stayed under the property [state] tax cap in every year of his administration while never raising the county tax. He stands by his record."

While the county has levied the same amount in property taxes — $49 million — for the general fund since 2010, it is expected to take in nearly $685 million in total property taxes when accounting for special districts, said Robert Lipp, director of the county Legislature's budget review office. The police district accounted for about 86 percent of the property tax levy under the 2019 adopted budget.

Kennedy announced his run for county executive in February, surrounded by 80 supporters, and held a campaign kickoff fundraiser in May. Kennedy has been county comptroller since 2015 and previously was a member of the county Legislature for 12 years.

His wife, Leslie Kennedy, is a Republican county legislator for the 12th district.