TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
42° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Republican Kevin McCaffrey and Democrat Susan Berland get Suffolk leadership posts

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

Suffolk County Legis. Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) has been elected as legislative minority leader leader, while Legis. Susan Berland (D-Dix Hills) will serve as majority leader.

Republicans selected McCaffrey as their leader on Sunday, in a move he called "coming full circle." McCaffrey previously served three years as minority leader before Legis. Tom Cilmi (R-Bay Shore) held the role.

Democrats in late November chose Berland as majority leader to replace Legis. William "Doc" Spencer (D-Centerport), who stepped down from the leadership post after his arrest in October for allegedly trying to trade opioid pills for sex. Spencer, a physician, has pleaded not guilty.

Berland, an attorney and a former Huntington Town Board member, has served in the 16th legislative district, which includes sections of Babylon, Huntington and Islip Towns, since 2018.

"I am humbled and honored that my colleagues have entrusted me to lead our caucus. Suffolk County faces significant challenges, but we have innumerable opportunities within our reach," Berland said in a statement in which she pledged to work across the aisle.

McCaffrey, who is also president of Teamsters Local 707, has served the 14th district, which includes southeast Babylon Town, since 2014.

"Our agenda is to take back a majority in the legislature," McCaffrey said Monday. "We're going to do that by [promoting] the Republican values many people hold near and dear," such as fiscal responsibility and public safety.

Cilmi said he relinquished the leadership post after three years so he could focus on his district and help McCaffrey and his staff with the leadership transition during Cilmi's final year in office under county term limits.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

Latest Long Island News

The Amityville Board of Trustees gave approval in Amityville proposes new code to regulate movie shoots
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during one of his Cuomo: NY wants needles in arms to fight COVID-19 spread
Rep. Kathleen Rice speaks during a news conference Rice, Lieu call for FBI to probe Trump Georgia call
Assemb. Andrew Garbarino at Bayport-Blue Point High School Newest LI congressman, delegation incumbents sworn into 117th Congress
A review of spending by Nassau's Department of Nassau contract data for women- and minority-owned firms prompts concern
Grilled octopus on a bed of pureed split New Mediterranean eatery opens in LI hotel
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search