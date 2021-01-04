Suffolk County Legis. Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) has been elected as legislative minority leader leader, while Legis. Susan Berland (D-Dix Hills) will serve as majority leader.

Republicans selected McCaffrey as their leader on Sunday, in a move he called "coming full circle." McCaffrey previously served three years as minority leader before Legis. Tom Cilmi (R-Bay Shore) held the role.

Democrats in late November chose Berland as majority leader to replace Legis. William "Doc" Spencer (D-Centerport), who stepped down from the leadership post after his arrest in October for allegedly trying to trade opioid pills for sex. Spencer, a physician, has pleaded not guilty.

Berland, an attorney and a former Huntington Town Board member, has served in the 16th legislative district, which includes sections of Babylon, Huntington and Islip Towns, since 2018.

"I am humbled and honored that my colleagues have entrusted me to lead our caucus. Suffolk County faces significant challenges, but we have innumerable opportunities within our reach," Berland said in a statement in which she pledged to work across the aisle.

McCaffrey, who is also president of Teamsters Local 707, has served the 14th district, which includes southeast Babylon Town, since 2014.

"Our agenda is to take back a majority in the legislature," McCaffrey said Monday. "We're going to do that by [promoting] the Republican values many people hold near and dear," such as fiscal responsibility and public safety.

Cilmi said he relinquished the leadership post after three years so he could focus on his district and help McCaffrey and his staff with the leadership transition during Cilmi's final year in office under county term limits.