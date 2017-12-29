TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 20° Good Evening
Few Clouds 20° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Gillibrand presses Germany to take back Nazi living in Queens

Gillibrand, a Democrat, wrote Friday to the German ambassador, saying he should work with the U.S. to deport Jaki Palij, 94.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is calling on Germany

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is calling on Germany to take back a Queens man believed to be the last remaining Nazi in the United States. Photo Credit: AP / Jacquelyn Martin

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is renewing a call for Germany to take back a Jackson Heights man believed to be the last remaining Nazi in the United States.

Gillibrand released a letter Friday to the German ambassador, saying he should work with the American government to deport Jaki Palij, 94, who worked as a guard at a Nazi-run labor camp in Poland in World War II. The appeal came about a month after Germany rejected another U.S. request to take Palij, according to reports.

Gillibrand told Peter Wittig, who heads the German embassy in Washington, that by deporting Palij immediately, the “United States and Germany can show the world that Mr. Palij’s crimes have not been forgotten.”

Palij has been living in Queens for years even though he was stripped of his U.S. citizenship in 2003 after federal officials discovered he lied about his Nazi background in order to enter the country. In 2005, he was ordered deported to either Germany, Poland or Ukraine, but no country would accept him.

Palij previously told The New York Times and New York Post he was forced to become a Nazi guard and that his family would be killed if he refused. He said he didn’t take part in any killings.

Elected officials and activists have been increasing pressure for Palij’s removal before he dies.

In August, the New York congressional delegation signed a letter insisting the administration of President Donald Trump deport Palij.

In November, the U.S. Justice Department sent a letter to New York officials saying it agreed “fully that Palij should not live out his last days in this country,” according to news reports.

Despite a subsequent meeting with German officials in Berlin, the agency said Germany still refused to take Palij. Gillibrand said she was “dismayed” by the response.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Town of Hempstead Receiver of Taxes Don Clavin, Tax receivers offices open this weekend
Brookhaven Lab chemists Ping Liu and José Rodriguez BNL’s top discoveries: What they mean for you
From left, Michael Howard holding son Jackson; Amy Triplets born with rare condition ‘thriving’ at 1
Town of Hempstead Receiver of Taxes Donald Clavin, Banks: Town tax deposits may be unprecedented
Mastic Beach residents voted to dissolve as a LI village hall closes its doors for last time
The weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. NWS: Winter weather advisory for Suffolk
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE