Civil rights advocates and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Thursday condemned the county Historical Society Museum's publication during Black History Month of a feature story about the Ku Klux Klan in 1920s Suffolk County.

The museum's online newsletter, published Feb. 12 and since taken down, according to Suffolk County Legis Jason Richberg's office, contained a "Photo of the Week" illustrating the "Ku Klux Klan in Suffolk County, 1920s."

The black and white photo from the Suffolk County Historical Society Library Archives depicts KKK members in full regalia at a community parade.

Underneath is an invitation by the "Riverhead Klan, No. 31" to a "Monster Klan gathering at Riverhead LI." The invitation touts "Dinner and Supper on Grounds," and "Camping Facilities Excellent."

It was framed under the historical society's banner: "Our History, Our Heritage, Our People."

Richberg (D-Wyandanch), the legislature's minority leader, said in a news release he was "appalled that an agency that receives county funding would produce this material, but not surprised."

Richberg continued: "I am at a loss for words that they would choose to uplift the Ku Klux Klan, an organization that has been designated a hate group by many law enforcement, civil rights, legal and nonpartisan organizations — during Black History month nonetheless. Why now, why is this picture, this part of our 'history' so important to bring up at this moment?"

Tracey Edwards, Long Island Regional Director of the NAACP, said the museum's decision to feature the KKK was "beyond tone deaf."

Edwards said, "we have thousands of examples to highlight the achievements of Black Americans this month. The selection of the KKK as photo of the week under the caption 'Our History, Our Heritage, Our People' is beyond unacceptable."

Suffolk Historical Society Museum Executive Director Victoria Berger apologized in a letter, saying that "distributing material that was racially insensitive and failed to challenge racism and the narrative of hate."

Berger said she and staff members will undertake "improved sensitivity training."

Berger wrote: "I want to personally apologize to our community, and particularly to all people of color. I hold myself accountable for the actions of this museum, and I take full responsibility for this, and for the education, policies, and actions necessary to ensure this will never happen again."

She continued: "I am heartbroken to have caused pain and insult to the community, and the many relationships and partnerships I have cultivated through our Society in my years here. I am listening, and am understanding where we failed."

Berger said the Klan photo previously was displayed in the museum's 2013 exhibit "Hidden and Forbidden," and was "presented in the delicate context of educating and addressing the presence of racism on Long Island."

Berger acknowledged the story that accompanied the photo in the newsletter this month, "failed to challenge past acts of racism and reverse a narrative of hate."

Bellone said in a letter to the county legislature his office would reach out to the Historical Society Museum to "take a closer look at our partnership." He did not elaborate.

In a separate letter to the historical society, Bellone said the county was, "committed to ensuring that such an incident does not occur in the future. It is incumbent upon us to reckon with this part of our history; however, the way the story is told and who it is told by must be done responsibly."

Richberg said in criticizing the museum's newsletter, he wasn't seeking to eliminate information about the history of the Klan in Suffolk.

But he said the newsletter could have added more context, or featured achievements of a Black Suffolk County resident as photo of the week during Black History Month.

"I believe it was an egregious oversight and I think we can use this as a learning experience," Richberg said. "How we grow is not by removing history but adding context to that history."

Edwards said she and others questioned whether the historical society's board is diverse enough, and whether staff members are receiving proper anti-bias training.