CSEA Nassau Local 830 President Jerry Laricchiuta will become the CSEA's Long Island regional president on March 1, representing 44,000 members in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Laricchiuta, 63, of Massapequa Park, first was elected to represent Nassau CSEA members in 2005. He has been a Nassau Count employee for 26 years, starting as a kitchen supervisor at the county jail.

"My top priority is to make sure that public workers on Long Island continue to receive the benefits and wages they are entitled to," Laricchiuta said Friday. "The union worker has taken a big hit in the last decade."

Laricchiuta was elected to the regional post with more than 73 percent of the vote: 4953 votes to1792.

Laricchiuta will represent CSEA workers in towns, villages, cities and school districts in Nassau and Suffolk, along with those at Nassau University Medical Center and Stony Brook University Medical Center.

Suffolk County workers are not represented by CSEA.

Laricchiuta's base salary will be $145,000, down from $170,000.

"I was born for this kind of work. It's not an easy job. My members want strong leadership and that's what I can bring," Laricchiuta said.

Ron Gurrieri, 64, a police medic coordinator who has worked for Nassau County for 42 years, will replace Laricchiuta as president of Local 830.







