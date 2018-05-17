TODAY'S PAPER
Laura Curran denies developer Nassau Hub lease

Blumenfeld Development Group had sought to build a mixed-use “arena district” outside Nassau Coliseum.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran at a news

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran at a news conference at the Massapequa LIRR station on March 1. Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @Cferrette
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran will not move forward with a plan pitched by Blumenfeld Development Group to build at the Nassau Hub, denying the company access to a lease for the property outside Nassau Coliseum, administration officials said on Thursday.

Curran, facing a Monday deadline, told Ed Blumenfeld and other principals in the firm of the decision during a meeting Thursday, officials said.

Company representatives couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

An agreement drawn up under the administration of former County Executive Edward Mangano gives Curran authority to grant an extension, reassign the lease to Blumenfeld or cancel it.

Blumenfeld officials have said they had the rights to a land lease for 11 acres outside of the Coliseum, known as the Coliseum Plaza.

The firm had proposed building an “arena district,” that would include an indoor entertainment, eateries, retail, open space, and, eventually, office space and housing, according to a proposal put forth at a public hearing on May 2.

Blumenfeld said he and his partners “have a right to be at the table” after reaching an out-of-court settlement with former partner Forest City Ratner in February.

Blumenfeld and Forest City — once partners to jointly develop the parcel — had been in a legal battle since 2015. The county had been granting extensions on the lease in 90- and 60-day increments, and the most recent lease extension will expire Monday.

Headshot

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

