Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Afternoon
78° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Laura Curran unveils anti-bullying website in Nassau

The website, NassauStopBullying.org, includes a section on cyberbullying and explains state law that protects students who are bullied.

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @Cferrette
Print

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder on Wednesday unveiled the county's new website to alert families and educators about the warning signs of bullying and students' rights if they are victims. 

The website, NassauStopBullying.org, was developed through the county's police and health and human services departments. It was the key element of a bill Curran signed into law in July. 

"Bullying, unfortunately, is nothing new. But we can change how we handle it, how we respond," Curran said. "By standing up, by getting informed, by getting the outreach from this website, we can make it so we are not bullies ourselves." 

The website includes a section on cyberbullying and an explainer of the state's Dignity for All Students Act, also known as DASA or the Dignity Act, which was signed into law by former Gov. David A. Paterson and implemented in the schools in 2012.

Under the law, "no student shall be subjected to harassment or discrimination by employees or students on school property or at a school function." School staff must attend regular training and offices designate a staff member responsible for reporting DASA violations. The website contains a list of the DASA coordinators in Nassau's schools.  

Nassau Legis. Josh Lafazan, an independent from Woodbury who caucuses with Democrats, introduced the bill that helped launch the website in June. Lafazan is a former member of the Syosset school board. 

"We are emboldened by the prospects this site brings to forge a kinder and more gentle society," Lafazan said. "And we are taking a major leap forward in Nassau County — arm in arm with elected officials and police and students and parents alike — to say enough is enough, and that no child, no where, no how should be made to feel anything less than their true value."

Headshot

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

Latest Long Island News

Authorities had alleged Solages assaulted the mother of Nassau pol Solages pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
Commuters board a shuttle bus bound for the 1st day of Hicksville garage closure 'smooth' so far
106th Rescue Wing members load a plane in New York Air National Guard deploys for Florence aid
Suffolk County Police Marine Unit divers search near Officials: Ex-flight instructor gave illegal lessons
Reptiles that authorities say they seized from a Officials: Man had unlicensed exotic animals
Members of New York Task Force One prepare NY task force heads to North Carolina for Florence