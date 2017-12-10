Helena Williams, ex-LIRR president, tapped for Nassau deputy job
As chief deputy county executive, Williams would oversee operations ranging from assessments to redevelopment of the Nassau Coliseum property under County Executive-elect Laura Curran.
Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran has selected former Long Island Rail Road President Helena Williams as her chief deputy county executive — a position where she can manage all aspects of county government from parks and assessments to the revitalization of Nassau Coliseum property.
Curran, a Democratic county legislator from Baldwin who takes office Jan. 1, envisions Williams, 62,...
