Helena Williams, ex-LIRR president, tapped for Nassau deputy job

As chief deputy county executive, Williams would oversee operations ranging from assessments to redevelopment of the Nassau Coliseum property under County Executive-elect Laura Curran.

Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran, right, and her

Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran, right, and her pick for chief deputy county executive Helena Williams, left, in Rockville Centre, Dec 9, 2017. Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran has selected former Long Island Rail Road President Helena Williams as her chief deputy county executive — a position where she can manage all aspects of county government from parks and assessments to the revitalization of Nassau Coliseum property.

Curran, a Democratic county legislator from Baldwin who takes office Jan. 1, envisions Williams, 62,...

Robert Brodsky is a Nassau County political reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

